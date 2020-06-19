PS5 could be the biggest console yet — and that's not good

The design of the PS5 is still sinking in for some people, who were shocked by the Sony's jarring look for the upcoming console. While this look is certainly distinctive, the PS5 also looks to be one of the largest game consoles we've ever seen.

A post on Reddit community r/absoluteunits (via The Tech Chap on Twitter) shows how the PS5 compares to the Xbox One X, and also the Nintendo Switch Lite. This isn't a real picture, but a render designed using known measurements for the console, so it may not be 100% accurate. One thing's for sure — this is a beast of a console. It's set to be even bigger than the original PS3 if the comments are to be believed.

Unfortunately, this image compares the PS5 to the Xbox One X, not the Xbox Series X that will be its main rival. The Series X has a cuboid design, which we've known about since last year. Even if the Series X matches the height and width of the PS5, it will still likely be easier to store and position due to its more regular shape.

When the PS5's design was first revealed, it divided fan opinions. The tall, bottom-heavy design with its two-tone color scheme and 'wings' was lauded for being unique by some, but called ridiculously ugly by others. However, the console's looks are less important than the fact that some gamers may not be able to find a spot to fit this futuristic skyscraper of a console.

If this render is anything to go by, the PS5 looks like it'll be far too large for your desk or won't fit under your TV. Sony has brought out 'Slim' versions of its consoles since the PS2, coming a year or two after the console's first launch. Picking up the DIgital Edition is also a good plan if you want the smallest possible console, since it is a little skinnier due to tossing out the Blu-ray drive.

You'll need to wait until November before you can see the PS5 and Xbox Series X for yourself and get an idea of how they literally measure up to each other. Some more announcements from both camps are due over the summer too, during which we'll learn more about the Series X's serious graphical muscles, and the PS5's behind the scenes trickery to make loading times and audio its selling points. We've also yet to hear either console's price or release date, which we expect to be revealed in the coming months.