PS5 3D audio details revealed — these games will be supported

The PS5's 3D audio has long been one of its standout features, when compared against the Xbox Series X. Today, we're learning a little more about how you'll be able to access the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Today's news gives us a taste of which PS5 games will get this immersive audio feature. This update comes directly from Sony, via a PlayStation blog post by Isabelle Tomatis, the Senior Director of PS VR, eSports, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing.

Near the end of the post, Tomatis states, "Some of the PS5 games with 3D Audio features include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Destruction AllStars, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village and many others."

The good news is that nearly all of the biggest launch (and early release window) titles (save for Bugsnax) are represented. The downside, though, is that this pretty much confirms that 3D audio is a feature that won't be universal, but one that developers, presumably, need to opt into.

There's arguably even better news in the post, though. Tomatis also writes, "On the PS5, you’ll be able to experience 3D Audio with the headphones that many of you already own." So while you might have worried that you'd need to plunk down $99 for Sony's Pulse 3D wireless headset, that may not be the case.

Frustratingly, Tomatis did not name which other headphones will support the PS5's 3D audio.

Why 3D audio is a big deal

Immersive audio is one of the three big improvements for the next generation of consoles. If your headphones present the sounds of the game as something that you're moving through — and not just audio being blasted at you — the game can feel more alive.

Alongside faster load times that make the world seem more present (and less like it's being transferred off of storage) and ray-tracing for natural-looking lighting, the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech tricks our brains into feeling more like we're inside a game world.

Personally, I've found 3D audio to be a mixed bag of a feature for TV and movies, as I tested Apple's AirPods Pro spatial audio by watching shows with Dolby Atmos audio. As I moved my head left and right, the dulcet tones of Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso continued to come from the direction my phone was placed. That sound even moved when I adjusted the position of the phone. At best, it felt cool, but when I stopped to think about it, it felt gimmicky.

But that's just a TV show. I have a feeling that games — a much more interactive medium — will have much more substantial benefits from 3D audio.