"A" is back to terrorize a new group of teen girls. HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin expands the television franchise based on the novels by Sara Shepard. It comes from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who definitely knows his spooky, twisty teen dramas.

PLL: Original Sin streaming details Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres with three episodes Thursday, July 28 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The popular OG Freeform series, which ran from 2010 to 2017, revolved around a group of friends in the town of Rosewood as they dealt with threatening messages sent by a mysterious figure called “A.”

Original Sin focuses on a new generation of Little Liars. Twenty years ago, tragic events nearly ripped the blue-collar community of MIllwood apart. Now, a group of teen girls are tormented by an unknown assailant, "A," who seeks to punish them for secret sins committed by their parents in the past as well as their own.

The spinoff will lean more into horror elements than PLL. As Aguirre-Sacasa explained to the New York Post (opens in new tab), "The idea of doing a horror/slasher version of ‘PLL’ where [the unknown assailant] 'A' was a villain like Jason from Friday the 13th or Michael Myers from Halloween or Freddy Krueger … feels like a way that we can honor the original show, and yet do something new and explore a new genre.”

Here's a guide on watching Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max. Plus, check out the trailer below:

When does Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiere?

In the U.S., Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will stream on HBO Max (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, July 28 at 3 a.m. ET.

The season consists of 10 episodes. The first three will drop together on July 28, while the rest will air weekly on Thursdays.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be available on Crave (opens in new tab).

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in the UK

Bad news for Brits — Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin doesn't have a release date or channel/service lined up yet. It may eventually be available through Sky, which often runs HBO and HBO Max series. Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in Australia

Aussies are in luck because they can stream Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Binge (opens in new tab). Episodes drop the same day as the U.S. airing.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast

The main cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is made up of the teen girls, aka "Little Liars":