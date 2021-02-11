Presidents’ Day laptop sale: $400 off the incredible Dell XPS 13

With Presidents Day sales now live, it's a good time to hunt for a laptop deal, especially if you can find a discounted Dell machine.

Just in time for Presidents’ Day, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $749.99 . That’s $400 off its usual price of $1,149, making this offer one that's difficult to ignore.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,149 now $750 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is among our favorite laptops on the market. Right now, in time for Presidents' Day, you can get $400 off at Dell uyet get a configuration that offers a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

This Dell machine packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With specs like this, it’s a laptop that will be able to handle just about any day-to-day task you can throw at, aside from gaming and intensive video editing.

In our glowing Dell XP3 13 review , we went as far as to say it “makes the best laptop you can buy even better” and praised its “subtle but significant evolution of the most gorgeous PC screen around."

The InfinityEdge screen is top of the line, and with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5% and ultra-thin bezels, no real estate is wasted. Aesthetically this is one of the best laptops on the market, and the display is perfect for binge-watching videos.

The Core i7-10510U processor offers plenty of horsepower for multitasking. In our tests were able to open 20+ tabs while streaming on three different sites without any performance hitches.

The Dell XP3 13 is “the laptop to beat” as it sits at the top of our best laptops list. And this offer helps to make it an even more enticing purchase.