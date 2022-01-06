Ozark season 4 trailer is filled with threats and betrayals

Watch out! The call is coming from inside the house in the Ozark season 4 trailer. Netflix released the full-length preview of the first half of Ozark's final season and one thing is clear: Things are getting even more treacherous for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). Especially since it seems that crime runs in the family — like money-laundering father, like son.

Ozark season 4 is a super-sized final chapter, divided into two parts consisting of seven episodes each. Part one picks up where the last installment left off, with Marty and Wendy ascending to a prime position in the cartel run by kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

But with great power comes great danger. Not only do they have to broker a deal with the FBI on his behalf, they have to issue a threat against heroin producer Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) and her new partner, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). And Marty's assistant is more than ready to burn some bridges.

That includes recruiting the Byrdes' 14-year-old son, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), to fly the coop and do some money laundering for her! In a darkly funny moment in the trailer, Wendy is horrified by that, while Marty can't help but be a little proud.

But Marty is warned, "Your greatest threat will always come from the inside." Raising the next generations of criminals is probably not going to turn out well.

Elsewhere in the action-packed trailer, we see glimpses of someone digging in the woods, a major highway raid by law enforcement, Darlene shooting someone with her shotgun and what seems to be the Byrde family car in a horrific crash.

Ozark season 4 is one of our top picks for what to watch in January 2022. Part one drops January 21 on Netflix.

