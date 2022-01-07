Witches, daemons and vampires, oh my! It's almost time to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 online to see the final chapter of Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont's story.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 start time, channel U.S.: A Discovery of Witches season 3 premieres at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 8 on AMC Plus (via Sling).

U.K.: All of season 3 is currently streaming on NOW. Episode 1 airs at 9 p.m. GMT tonight on Sky Max

Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) return from their trip to 1590 London to the present day, where they find tragedy at Sept-Tours. The Congregation are gearing up against them, but Diana is ready to unleash the powers she has honed. She'll do whatever it takes to protect the baby growing inside her.

Meanwhile, Matthew must deal with a monster from his past has been lying in wait to enact revenge. Together, the couple must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it's too late.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 premiere Saturday, January 8 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus, Sundance Now or Shudder.

AMC Plus is a streaming bundle that combines the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. Subscribers also get early access to new episodes of hit series like The Walking Dead.

Subscribe to AMC Plus directly through the website, or through popular platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Our pick is subscribing through Sling TV, one of the best streaming services and our top pick for the best cable TV alternative (which two Tom's Guide staffers chose for how they cut the cord).

Sling TV Sling TV : Get either the Sling Orange or Blue package, then add on AMC+ for $7 per month. Right now, Sling has a three-day free trial so you can check out everything the streaming service has to offer, which includes live TV channels and on-demand content.

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 in the UK

Brits can stream all of A Discovery of Witches season 3 on NOW right now.

The show is also airing Fridays at 9 p.m. GMT on Sky Max, which you can get with a Sky TV package (starting at just £25 per month).

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 in Canada

Canadians can also watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 on AMC Plus, Sundance Now and Shudder.