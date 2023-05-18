OnePlus V Fold specs leak — here’s how it will fight Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Some alleged specs for the OnePlus V Fold have been published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with leaker Yogesh Brar, giving us our first potential insight into this mysterious new foldable.

The report points to the OnePlus V Fold looking a lot like its stablemate the Oppo Find N2, or more specifically that phone's upcoming replacement, the Find N3. With display, camera and battery specs all mentioned in the report, it's starting to look like the V Fold could be an effective challenger for the newly announced Google Pixel Fold and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

A bigger display than rivals

The Oppo Find N2. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To begin, the OnePlus V Fold/Oppo Find N3 will supposedly be a mid-sized foldable with a book-style hinge and an 8-inch, 120Hz inner display. That matches the style and refresh rate of the Pixel Fold, and presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 5 too, except the V Fold would be larger than these two 7.6-inch models. Hopefully, that also translates to a nice wide outer display that is still easy to use when the phone's folded up, something that earlier Samsung Galaxy Z Folds have struggled with.

Impressive cameras

Even better than a larger display, the OnePlus V Fold will apparently use cameras from the Oppo Find X6, one of the best camera phones of the year, though sadly not one we can buy in the U.S. or U.K.. If OnePlus took all of the Find X6's cameras for the V Fold, that would mean it's equipped with 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 2.8x zoom and 32MP selfie shooters.

However, 91Mobiles goes on to specify a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP telephoto camera, which are the same cameras that the Find N2 uses now, along with a 20MP front selfie camera and 32MP inner selfie camera. Perhaps only the main camera, and maybe one of the selfie cameras, will be getting the Find X6's sensors.

Even still, this could mean trouble for the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Pixel Fold uses a 50MP main camera, and the Z Fold is likely to use a 50MP sensor again, but their ultrawide, telephoto and selfie cameras are all believed to be smaller in resolution than any equivalent tipped on the OnePlus foldable. Megapixels aren't everything of course, but they certainly help with image quality alongside sensor size, aperture size and effective post-processing.

The final spec detail given in the report is an alleged 4,805 mAh battery for the OnePlus V Fold. That would be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 4,400 mAh battery, but slightly smaller than the Pixel Fold's 4,821 mAh battery. Such a small capacity difference is unlikely to mean much more battery life for the Pixel Fold, considering the Google Pixel family's historic poor performance on our battery tests, maybe the V Fold could still be a battery life champion among foldables.

More OnePlus foldables to come

The Oppo Find N2 Flip. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

91Mobiles and Brar expect the OnePlus V Fold to launch in Q3 of this year, as OnePlus teased a few months back and subsequent rumors have backed up. They also mention a OnePlus V Flip model could also exist to rival the Galaxy Z Flip 5, although they don't know when that would appear. In all likelihood though, it'll also be based on an Oppo foldable, presumably either the Oppo Find N2 Flip or its successor.

Foldables have been steadily developing for the past couple of years, but with Google and soon OnePlus joining, it means we in the U.S. and U.K. finally have a meaningful alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z foldables, even as a bumper crop of upgrades are teased for both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. By the end of the year, we could see some huge shifts on our best foldable phones page, and frankly, we can't wait to see how it plays out.

More from Tom's Guide