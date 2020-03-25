OnePlus 8 Pro: First real photos of this Galaxy S20 rival leak

The OnePlus 8 Pro is out in the wild and here are the photos to prove it — a sure sign that the new flagship is about to launch.

Obtained by the publication PC Tablet, the images line up perfectly with the synthetic renders of the OnePlus 8 we have seen leaked over the last few days.

OnePlus 8 render (Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

But while its back looks very similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new model has significant changes all around. Beyond dropping the pop-up camera for the infamous punch hole popularized by recent Samsung Galaxy phones, this machine will have revamped guts.

Perhaps the most striking is the OnePlus 8's new wireless charging system, which seems to surpass everything in the market. The new technology will allow for 30W charging in both directions completely wirelessly. The Samsung Galaxy S20 — the alleged king of the Android hill — can only sustain 12W charge with 5W reverse wireless, which looks positively ridiculous compared to OnePlus’ tech.

The (allegedly) $799 OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 120Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, the obligatory Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB RAM depending on the model, and 128GB or 256GB of storage — all fed by a 4,500 mAh battery. On the back it will allegedly have three cameras with 60-, 16- and 13-megapixel sensors. On the front, 32MP.

We will know very soon. The rumor is that, while the OnePlus 7 and 6 arrived in May 2019 and 2018, respectively, the OnePlus 8 Pro may arrive in April.