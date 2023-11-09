OnePlus 12 could be a camera powerhouse thanks to this new Sony sensor

OnePlus is still months away from launching its new flagship handset, but that isn’t stopping the Chinese company from sharing important details on what to expect in the OnePlus 12. The cameras in OnePlus' flagships have often been overhyped, but in reality, they've trailed what their rivals have done in the areas of low light and telephoto performance. However, that could very well change soon.

Through its official Weibo account, OnePlus announced from its official Weibo account that the OnePlus 12 will boast a new sensor through a partnership with Sony — the LYT-T808, which should be a marked upgrade for the upcoming phone.

Sony’s sensors have been hailed for pixel-stacking design that allows them to take in more light and reduce the risk for overexposure. OnePlus pointed to those virtues in its announcement and touted the LYT-808’s “excellent imaging capabilities.” OnePlus called the LYT-808 the “world’s leading mobile image sensor.”

Additionally, OnePlus said that its upcoming flagship with come with a 64-megapixel periscope zoom camera with a ½-inch sensor and optical image stabilization. OnePlus also said that the handset will feature 3x optical zoom and a 2K resolution ProXDR display. If the OnePlus Open's surprisingly good camera performance is any indication, we can only imagine how much better it'll be with the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus has long been celebrated for its ability to deliver high-quality handsets at a reasonable price, which frequently makes our best phones list. And with an expected announcement in January, the OnePlus 12 will likely be the first big smartphone unveiling of 2024 — potentially beating out Samsung's expected flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rumors have been swirling for months about OnePlus’ plan. And the company’s camera sensor announcement suggests that it will indeed come packed with a high-powered camera . Moreover, OnePlus’ delineation between the LYT-808 and LYT-T808 in its announcement suggests the OnePlus 12 will keep a similar design compared to its predecessors and not go the foldable route.

While OnePlus has been tight-lipped on other key features in the device, one report this week said the company is planning a larger, 5400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12, up from the 5000mAh option in the OnePlus 11. Other reports have said the OnePlus 12 will come with a 6.7-inch display, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Even more impressive are the rumors of it rumored to offer 100W wired charging to complement its 50W wireless charging, according to reports. The latter's special because wireless charging has been noticeably absent in its flagships for the last few generations. And in keeping with OnePlus’ long-held strategy, the flagship should start at a relatively affordable $699.

OnePlus didn’t say in its announcement whether it’ll provide other details ahead of the OnePlus 12 unveiling. But with the holidays upon us and January just around the corner, it won’t be long before the OnePlus 12 is fully revealed — and hitting store shelves.