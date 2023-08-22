OnePlus 12 could fix one of the OnePlus 11’s biggest mistakes

As great a phone the OnePlus 11 was, there were a lot of things we would have changed about it. Thankfully, a new leak suggests OnePlus will fix some of those mistakes, with leaker Yogesh Brar claiming that this “is the upgrade that should have been launched 2 years back”.

Over on Twitter Brar claims that the OnePlus 12 will come with a number of key upgrades. That includes a better camera (with a pair of 50MP lenses and a single 64MP), a larger 5,400mAh battery, an unspecified IP rating, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Plus a “premium build” which is not unusual for OnePlus.

Which all sounds fantastic, especially the inclusion of wireless charging. OnePlus has been so inconsistent with the implementation of wireless charging over the years, and actually refused to offer it until the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro back in 2020.

Since then the feature has dropped in and out of the company’s flagships , appearing in some phones but not others, before being completely absent from the OnePlus 11 launch.

This is despite the fact wireless charging is a staple feature among all other premium smartphones, and can even be found in a large number of mid-range devices. It never made any sense, and we’re glad to hear that wireless charging may be returning with the OnePlus 12. We’re just hoping it sticks around this time.

The prospect of 100W charging is a nice surprise, though. The OnePlus 11 came with 80W charging speeds, which our testing found could bring the phone back to 97% charge in just 30 minutes — or 57% after 15. Not that you’d need to recharge that fast very often, considering the 5,000 mAh battery managed to last up 13 hours and 10 minutes during our testing — meaning it offered some of the best phone battery life.

The option to charge even faster, provided you have an appropriate 100W charger and cable, plus a battery that’s 400 mAh larger than last year, means the OnePlus 12 could end up putting the “power” in powerhouse.

Here’s just hoping OnePlus can stick to its philosophy of undercutting the competition on price. Hi-tech features are brilliant, but they do cost money to implement, and there are rumors some phones may have to skip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 because it’s too expensive . Unfortunately Brar claims it’s too early to know about price information, so we’re not likely to get any clarity on this point for some time.