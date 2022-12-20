OnePlus 11 leaked benchmarks actually beat the Galaxy S23 Ultra

We're not sure what to make of the OnePlus 11's two sets of alleged Geekbench 5 (opens in new tab) CPU benchmarks, as they paint a mixed picture of how it'll compare to its main rival from Samsung.

The device in question, bearing model number PHB110 (previously associated with the OnePlus 11), runs Android 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Snapdragon silicon isn't named specifically, but the arrangement and frequency of the cores reported in the listing, as well as the name of its GPU, all point to it being this new chip.

This phone also uses 16GB RAM, which is a hefty amount of memory even for a leading Android phone. This will likely be the top available model going by previous OnePlus flagships' 8GB default versions, meaning this level of performance may cost you extra.

OnePlus 11 leaked benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 OnePlus 11 (alleged) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (alleged) Google Pixel 7 Pro Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 @ 3.19GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 @ 3.36GHz Google Tensor G2 Geekbench 5 single-core score 1,493 1,521 1,060 Geekbench 5 multi-core score 5,112 4,689 3,046

And just how good is that performance? Well, taking the better of the two sets of results and comparing them to the alleged results for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we see the potential OnePlus 11 both beats and loses to the upcoming Samsung phone, depending on if you look at the single-core or multi-core results.

The gap in single-core performance could be due to the Galaxy S23 series' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 being a more powerful version of the chip unique to Samsung. Both of these phones make mincemeat out of the Pixel 7 Pro, though, the other main rival for these devices but one that's less focused on raw power.

The OnePlus 11 was just officially confirmed for a February 7 launch by the company, which also told us that the alert slider and Hasselblad-tuned cameras of previous OnePlus flagship phones would also be returning. Aside from these, we should also expect some rapid charging tech and excellent display specs, going by OnePlus' "fast and smooth" focus.

We really liked the OnePlus 10 Pro (and the OnePlus 10T to a lesser extent) from this year, and so we have high hopes for the OnePlus 11 to become one of the best Android phones of next year. The Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 should provide stiff competition, but assuming the price is right, the OnePlus 11 could be a winner. Check out our OnePlus 11 hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.