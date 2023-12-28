Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream: How to watch Alamo Bowl 2023 online, start time, odds

Two superb freshman QBs take center stage in the 2023 Alamo Bowl on Thursday, as the Oklahoma Sooners, the No.5-ranked offense in the country, face off against an Arizona Wildcats unit that's won six consecutive games – a run that includes four victories over ranked opponents.

Oklahoma vs Arizona is live on ESPN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Oklahoma vs Arizona from anywhere with a VPN.

Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream takes place on Thursday, Dec. 28.

► Time — 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 a.m. GMT (Dec. 29) / 1:15 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 29)

• U.S. — ESPN (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

With Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal, Jackson Arnold officially has the keys to that Sooners offense. The departure of Gabriel, who ranks sixth in the nation for passing yards, certainly has the potential to cause disruption but Arnold has been generating a lot of hype at OU, and has an impressive arsenal at his beck and call.

Wide receivers Drake Stoops and Nic Anderson have 19 touchdowns between them, while running back Gavin Sawchuk has put up more than 100 rushing yards in four games on the bounce.

The Wildcats are 6-2 since Noah Fifita became their starting QB, and those two defeats could have gone either way. The 20-year-old was instrumental in turning around UA's fortunes, but Jedd Fisch's defense has also been sensational of late, restricting opponents to fewer than 20 points in three of their past six outings.

You’ll need to watch an Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream from anywhere

Oklahoma vs Arizona college football streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Alamo Bowl 2023 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Oklahoma vs Arizona live streams by country

How to watch Oklahoma vs Arizona live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Oklahoma vs Arizona will be broadcast on ESPN.

There are several ways you can access the channel — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the game via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

The Sling TV Orange plan starts at $40/month and streams your local ESPN channel. Right now, new subscribers can get a 50% discount on their first month!

Fubo has all of the major networks including ESPN and Fox. Who needs cable? Not FuboTV subscribers. New users get $20 off their first month.

How watch Oklahoma vs Arizona live streams in the U.K.

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have been snapped up by Sky Sports, which is showing the Oklahoma vs Arizona game.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Can you watch Oklahoma vs Arizona in Australia?

There's no Oklahoma vs Arizona live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.