Nothing wireless earbuds launch set for July 27 — what to expect

Last we heard of the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds, the first product from OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s Nothing company, it was set to launch this summer.

Now we have a specific date, as Nothing has announced it’s unveiling the mysterious set of buds on July 27. The Ear (1) will supposedly “combine raw beauty and precise engineering," suggesting it's going to try taking on the very best wireless earbuds. Looks like it's only a few weeks until we can see for ourselves.

There’s still not much that we know for sure about the Ear (1), other than it being a pair of true wireless earbuds in the vein of the Apple AirPods. Nothing has yet to drop hints about the Ear (1)’s price or features, including whether it will support common earbud extras like active noise cancellation.

The design has only been hinted at: Nothing revealed images of an early concept design, then in May posted much more abstract teasers of the likely final design. These didn’t visibly have much in common with the concept, so whether the the earbuds will use an AirPods-style stem shape or a more compact design like the new Sony WF-1000XM4 is anyone’s guess.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Still, these are all details that should be revealed at the launch event on July 27. You can also expect a final release date, assuming that Ear (1) doesn’t become available then and there. Global availability is currently another question mark, especially for the U.S. The London-based Nothing did announce in a blog post that the Ear (1) will sell at Selfridges, a department store in its home city, but online availability info will seemingly need to wait for this event.

The Nothing Ear (1) reveal is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST on July 27. Precise timings usually indicate a live stream or pre-recorded video reveal, so stay tuned and we'll keep you updated if there's a way to watch.