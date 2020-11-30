Bottoms up! Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal comes with free Super Mario glasses

It’s tough to find Cyber Monday deals on a Nintendo Switch, but it’s not impossible. All you have to do is be willing to wait a few weeks — and you’ll even get some fancy kitchenware for your troubles.

GameStop is currently selling the Nintendo Switch for $299, with a guaranteed arrival date of December 15 or sooner. You can get the console with either colored or gray Joy-Cons, and you’ll also get a set of four Super Mario pint glasses (usually $40) for free.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Cons: $299 @ GameStop

You can order the Nintendo Switch at GameStop for its regular retail price right now, and you’ll receive it by December 15. In addition to Nintendo’s wildly popular hybrid portable system, you’ll also get a free set of Super Mario glassware, which usually costs $40 by itself.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Cons: $299 @ GameStop

This deal is exactly the same as the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Cons listed above, except this system has Gray Joy-Cons instead. The two products are identical otherwise, and both come with the free Mario glassware.View Deal

(Image credit: GameStop)

This Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal really is as straightforward as it sounds. GameStop doesn’t have the Nintendo Switch in stock this very second, but it advertises: “Buy now, receive or pick up on 12/15/2020.” (That’s ten days before Christmas, and smack-dab in the middle of Hanukkah.) The four pint glasses you get are GameStop-exclusive merchandise, and feature prints of Mario, Peach, Luigi and Yoshi. Considering how many Switches are getting usurious markups at third-party retailers right now, this is an excellent deal.

The Nintendo Switch has been incredibly tough to find over the past few weeks or so, as people start to place orders for holiday gifts. As such, scalpers have been selling Switches at wildly inflated prices — more than $400 for a single console — while retailers have been bundling Switches with expensive, often-unnecessary accessories. This is your opportunity to get a Switch, plain and simple, at retail price, with nothing extraneous in the package. (Except the glassware, arguably, but it doesn’t cost anything extra.)

To be honest, if you’re holding out for a better deal between now and Christmas, it may not happen. The Nintendo Switch tends to sell out within hours of getting relisted, so there’s no real incentive to discount it. A retail-price Switch plus some drinkware might be as good as it gets until 2021. Even if you wind up not liking the console, at least you can console yourself with your favorite beverage.

