Nextbase 622GW is our favorite dash cam — and it's $100 off for Cyber Monday

Every driver should have a dash cam, and Cyber Monday deals offer a great chance to pick up a great one for less. While there are countless dash cams out there, and several with generous discounts right now, our personal favorite has had $100 knocked off its usual price.

Right now you can pick up the Nextbase 622GW for $299 at Crutchfield (opens in new tab). That’s a lot to pay for a dash cam, but this is the best dash cam you can buy right now. And the chance to save 25% on the cost is not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Nextbase 622GW: was $399 now $299 @ Crutchfield (opens in new tab)

Our pick for best dash cam offers the best image quality around, no matter the conditions outside. With 4K resolution 120fps frame rate, enhanced night vision, image stabilization and an extreme weather mode, it's got everything you need for crystal-clear driving videos. Alexa support, emergency SOS and all the other features are just helpful extras.

As you'll see in our Nextbase 622GW re view, we’ve yet to see anything better. Video quality is superb, with 4K resolution, up to 120fps, a 140-degree field of view and image stablization that keeps footage clear and lifelike.

Night time recordings come out incredibly well too, lacking all the graininess lesser dash cams (understandably) capture. Howeverm the single-lens system means you will need to pick up a rear view add-on to record what’s happening behind you. Thankfullym the Nextbase Rear Window Camera is $50 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, which is $49 off the usual price.

Naturally ,the Nextbase 622GW has loads of cool features as well. Among them is Alexa voice control, super slow motion, parking mode, GPS, a 3-inch touchscreen and an extreme weather mode. Nextbase also operates an Emergency SOS service, with what3words integration to track you down within 3 square meters.

If this particular deal doesn’t take your fancy, there are plenty more Cyber Monday deals out there for you. This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $900 off for Cyber Monday and the stellar-sounding Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are at their lowest-ever price .

Be sure to tune into our Cyber Monday deals live blog for ongoing coverage to make sure you don’t miss out.