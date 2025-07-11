This is the last day to save big on the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 and protect your vehicle

It is almost the end of Amazon Prime Day, but don't worry, there are still plenty of deals to be had! And the best of those deals are on the tech that makes your life a little easier, while giving you peace of mind.

That's where this awesome saving on a dash cam comes in, and it's one of the best ways to protect your vehicle.

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is currently available at Amazon $126 with a 15% saving from $149. While it can feel like a slight splurge to spend this much on a small camera, it is a brilliant way to make sure you and your vehicle stay protected on the roads.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was $149 now $126 at Amazon Small but mighty, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 has a whole host of features to keep you and your vehicle safe. It has voice activation, making it a totally hands-free device. There is a mount included to set up the camera with ease, and thanks to anti-glare technology, you don't need to worry about the image being distorted by your windscreen. You can also get the companion app and subscription to get the most out of the dash cam to save and share recordings with ease.

A dash cam is one of the best additions you can make to your vehicle. It can really come in clutch if you find yourself in a sticky situation on the roads, and it pretty much acts as a witness.

Despite being ultra-compact, it houses a 1080p HD camera to capture every little detail of your journey. The 140-degree field of view also means it captures the whole view of the windshield. The built-in Garmin Clarity polarizer lens reduces any glare from the windshield. This means that no key video details are lost. It also makes positioning the camera during setup super easy, as there's no need to mess around too much with angles.

You'll be glad to learn that installation of the camera is incredibly easy with the included adhesive mount. My friend, Erin, got her dad to install the camera in her car and said he found it very straightforward. She added: "The dashcam is so efficient that I don't even notice it in action. When I start up my engine, it beeps out a little jingle and then gets to work". So minimum effort for maximum reward with this one!

You can also get a subscription to Vault, the companion software so you can use the smartphone app with the camera to save and share video clips. It also boosts the security of your vehicle whenever you park it, since it's like you're never away from your car. You can view the video feed of your car from the app wherever you are. And what's more, the dash cam will send notifications to your phone if an incident is detected.

One of my favorite features is the voice control, so you can speak commands to save video and stop or start recording, making it an entirely hands-free device.

The camera can withstand the harsh temperatures that the inside of your vehicle can reach when in direct sunlight. So don't miss out on this hot deal.