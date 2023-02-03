Newcastle vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The mood on Tyneside is one of celebration as Newcastle confirmed their Carabao Cup final place in midweek, but now the attention must swiftly turn back to the Premier League as the third-placed Magpies take on a West Ham side looking to move clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday (Feb. 4).

► Time 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 5)

U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (requires Premium sub)

These two teams are having very contrasting seasons as Newcastle dream of playing Champions League football next year, while West Ham are fighting for their Premier League survival. It’s an important fixture for both sides but for very different reasons.

There could also be a surprise on the card, as Newcastle struggle with a couple of key absentees. West Ham will need to take advantage of the missing Magpies and claim three precious points.

You'll definitely want to watch a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream and the good news is that the match is being broadcast in multiple.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham anywhere

The Newcastle vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Newcastle vs West Ham live streams by country

How to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

Newcastle vs West Ham preview

Earlier this week, Newcastle beat Southampton over two legs to advance to the Carabao Cup final. It will be the club’s first competitive final in more than two decades, but manager Eddie Howe will be hoping there are no lingering hangovers in this squad as this Premier League match against West Ham is undoubtedly a big one.

Third in the table, with the fewest goals conceded of any side in the league and having lost just one league match so far this season, Newcastle are soaring right now. But the positive atmosphere on Tyneside can’t hide the fact that Newcastle’s recent form is a little shaky. The side have only won one of their last four games, and in that period have scored just a single goal after playing out goalless draws against Leeds, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Howe will also be without one of his star men, Bruno Guimarães, as he starts a three-match suspension for a straight red card against Southampton. Summer signing Alexander Isak is also a doubt after picking up a suspected concussion against the Saints. The absence of these key players significantly weakens a Newcastle attack that was already seriously struggling to find the net.

Meanwhile, West Ham come into this game off the back of a vital victory against fellow relegation battlers Everton. The win saw the Hammers move out of the relegation spots, but the dark cloud of the drop zone still looms over the club. At least a comfortable FA Cup win over Derby County last week has further improved the mood in East London, but there’s no escaping the fact this season has been far from a success story so far.

After a serious summer splurge, West Ham were expected to compete in the top half of the table but right now they look more likely to be playing Championship football next season rather than competing in the Champions League. In more positive news, Danny Ings was signed from Aston Villa in January to help fire the team up the table and he could be in line for his first start in West Ham colors against Newcastle.