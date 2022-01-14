Newcastle United vs Watford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Newcastle United vs Watford live stream is set to be one of the most important fixtures of the weekend. The North London Derby might grab the headlines — and Man City vs Chelsea is another huge game — but this is a massive match at the bottom of the table. The result could have a serious impact on which teams get relegated at the end of the season.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Remarkably, a win here would see Newcastle United move out of the relegation zone. Despite only winning a single game this season, and losing three of their last four matches, safety is still within touching distance for the Magpies.

Newcastle will be boosted by the expected debut of new striker signing Chris Wood, and Kieran Trippier is also highly likely to play his first EPL match in a black and white shirt. Both players fill significant holes in the club’s squad and are expected to be the first two of around five signings Newcastle’s new Saudi-Arabian owners will make during the January transfer window.

These new recruits haven't come a moment too soon; Newcastle United are badly in need of quality reinforcements if they are to avoid playing Championship football next season. Manager Eddie Howe hasn’t had the transformative impact on results some expected when he took the job in November 2021, but a win here would give the entire club a massive boost in its survival efforts.

Watford are also looking to enjoy the fruits of their transfer efforts in this match. Left-back Hassane Kamara, central defender Samir and midfielder Edo Kayembe have all joined the club in the last two weeks, and could all feature against Newcastle.

These new signings will be especially important as Watford are currently in horrendous form. The team have lost their last six matches in a row, and have not picked up a single EPL point since beating Manchester United 4-1 on November 20. A win here is vital and would put some daylight between them and the drop zone.

The Hornets will be further boosted by goalkeeper, and YouTube star, Ben Foster and talisman striker Emmanuel Dennis returning to full training this week. Both could feature against Newcastle.

Neither side can afford to not win this match. Who will come out on top? Find out by watching the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle United vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Newcastle United vs Watford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle United vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.