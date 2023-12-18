5 new shows to watch this week: Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 18-24)

As 2023 winds down, TV isn't, still bringing new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and the other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable.

This week's new TV shows include the series premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the second seasons of the anthologies Marvel's What If...? and Dr. Death. Plus, Chip 'n' Dale are on a new adventure in a holiday episode.

Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I? (Netflix)

A little more than a week after he left his hosting job on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah gets back to his roots: stand-up. He kicked off the global tour “Off the Record,” which is still going, and is already releasing a filmed set from the Detroit stop. The set, titled “Where Was I?,” has Noah recounting funny stories from his travels, like derailing a German sightseeing tour and getting roasted in Paris. He riffs on everything from foreign national anthems to different cultural norms.

Premieres Dec. 19 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Special Christmas Episode (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

‘Tis the season for animated holiday specials and the newest entry in the genre is this Christmas episode of the Disney Plus original. Anxious worrywart Chip and chilled-out dreamer Dale are an odd couple who are best buddies and drive each other nuts. As the holidays approach, they’re extra eager to increase their acorn stash. But as usual, their dynamic causes things to go awry. They’ll have to get out of a bit of trouble — with the help of Pluto, Donald and more Disney characters!

Premieres Dec. 20 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney Plus)

Rick Riordan’s bestselling books series, which was already adapted into two films, is coming to television. This is essentially a total reboot that more closely follows the novels. Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is a 12-year-old boy who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon and, thus, a modern demigod. As he’s coming to terms with his newly awakened divine power, Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) accuses Percy of stealing the master lightning bolt. Percy and his friends — Athena’s daughter Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and the satyr Grover (Aryan Simhadri) — embark on a quest to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Premieres Dec. 20 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

Dr. Death season 2 (Peacock)

The true crime anthology based on the podcast of the same name adapts the latter’s third season, which chronicles the terrible acts of charismatic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini aka "Miracle Man." Renowned for his innovative operations, Macchiarini (Edgar Ramírez) draws the attention of investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore). As she produces a news special spotlighting his work, Alexander begins to suspect that the doctor is hiding dark secrets about how far he’s willing to go in the name of research.

Premieres Dec. 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Peacock

What If …? season 2 (Disney Plus)

The animated anthology might be one of Marvel’s more successful shows, fascinating fans by exploring alternate timelines in the multiverse that stem from major moments in the MCU films occurring differently. In the spirit of the holiday season, the second installment delivers a new episode every night for nine nights. The Watcher is back to guide viewers and introduce new and familiar faces from the MCU. Several MCU stars reprise their iconic roles — look out for tales like “What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” and “What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”

Premieres Dec. 22 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus