New shows this week: What to watch on Netflix, Hulu and more (Nov. 20-26)

Looking to find what to watch tonight and the rest of the week? Ahead of the big feast, a buffet of new shows arrives on Netflix, Hulu and the other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the Fargo season 5 premiere, the reality game show Squid Game: The Challenge (based on the hit Korean drama) and the holiday adaptation The Velveteen Rabbit. Plus, Doctor Who: The Star Beast brings back David Tennant as the Time Lord — but with a twist.

Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

Fargo season 5 (FX)

After a very long hiatus of three years, the crime anthology finally returns. And as usual, creator Noah Hawley has gathered together a killer cast: Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery and Lamorne Morris, among others. The latest installment is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. An unexpected series of events lands Dot (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, plunging the seemingly typical Midwestern housewife back into a life she thought she'd left behind.

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool (Netflix)

Talk about long hiatuses — it's been four years since comedian Mike Birbiglia's last special, The New One. Not quite so new anymore, since he finally delivers a new new one, The Old Man and the Pool. The tight 85 sees Birbiglia in top storytelling form as he tackles life's big questions: why are we here? What's next? And how much chlorine are they putting in the YMCA pool?

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Apple TV Plus)

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham got brief chances to use her gorgeous voice on that show. Now, she's got a full showcase where she can perform beloved Christmas classics to ring in the season. Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, the special sees Waddingham joined by co-star Phil Dunster (Jamie), Leslie Odom Jr. and Luke Evans, among others. Oh, and Juno Temple is able to leave the criminal underworld of the Midwest to make an appearance, too.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

The Velveteen Rabbit (Apple TV Plus)

The beloved classic children's book by Margery Williams comes to life again in this new screen adaptation that's part live-action and part animation. When 7-year-old William (Phoenix Laroche) receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The voice cast includes Alex Lawther (Andor) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as Wise Horse and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Playroom Fairy.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

While we wait for Squid Game season 2, Netflix is putting on the competition in real life — all the games seen in the hit Korean drama and a big cash prize, but no deaths (whew). The game show version of Squid Game pits 456 players against each other to win $4.56 million. Like in the fictional series, they'll endure a series of childhood games, including Red Light, Green Light overseen by the legendary animatronic doll, Young-hee. Along the way, alliances will be formed and betrayals will be made.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Doctor Who: The Star Beast

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Doctor Who is bringing back one of its most iconic Doctors: David Tennant. He'll star in three specials as the 14th incarnation of the Doctor (not his previous 10th Doctor), with Catherine Tate returning as companion Donna Noble. The first special, Star Beast, finds the Doctor caught in a fight to the death after a spaceship crash-lands in London and an ensuing battle wreaks havoc.

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

Faraway Downs

Baz Luhrmann gets a do-over of his 2008 film Australia, which flopped at the box office. The director revisited his footage and emerged with a six-chapter miniseries. The sweeping romance follows English aristocrat Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) as she journeys to the Australian Outback to force her wayward husband into selling his struggling million-acre cattle ranch. But when he’s killed, she enlists the help of a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect the ranch. The story is told from the perspective of a young indigenous child named Nullah (Brandon Walters), whom Sarah takes under her wing.

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu