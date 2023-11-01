New on Peacock in November 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Spooky season has come and gone, and now we're rounding the corner toward the holidays faster than you might think. With a new slate of new movies and shows that are new on Peacock in November 2023, it's a good time to see what the streaming service has to offer. There's a glut of new content additions coming to the platform that you'll be able to check out in addition to their catalog of Universal films and TV shows from NBC, Syfy, Bravo, and other brands.

This month, Peacock's new arrivals include two new titles that should appease those looking for something a little different. Love Island Games, set in Fiji, will find fan favorite Islanders return for another shot at love as they compete in a variety of different challenges. Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain follows three SNL stars who set out to find a lost bust of Marie Antoinette in the mountains near their home.

Here's everything that's new on Peacock in November 2023, led by our top picks.

Our top picks

Love Island Games

This Love Island spin-off finds a selection of former Islanders from the United States, UK, and Australia for one more shot at love. Hosted by Maya Jama, the returning cast, including Jack Fowler, Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson, and Georgia Steel, will converge in Fiji to tackle a series of physical challenges. They'll also be tasked with finding a new partner while going on dates, staving off eliminations, and rolling with the punches of new twists and turns. This time around, things will be dramatically different for players, but the goal remains the same: find true love.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Saturday Night Live's Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins are trading in sketch comedy for the silver screen with their movie debut. In this adventure narrated by John Goodman, the trio play slightly altered versions of themselves as three childhood friend who end up working at a sporting goods store together. They set off to track down a priceless treasure: a bust of Marie Antoinette, that could free them from their seemingly endless daily toil. It's rumored to be hidden in the woods nearby, but it's not going to be a walk in the park to find it. They'll have to face annoying park rangers, Conan O'Brien as their boss, and a weird cult if they can even hope to find the bust. And that's if it even exists.

Paris in Love season 2

Paris in Love is back for an emotionally charged second season, with the spotlight on Paris as she embarks on her journey through motherhood. This season is packed with plenty of sweet moments when Paris and husband Carter Reum welcome their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, into the world. Paris introduces Phoenix to her family, surprising them with the news of her son's arrival, and this season promises to explore what took place in the heiress's world after releasing her book Paris: The Memoir. There’s plenty more to see beyond that, but these bombshell moments make it worth checking out, even if you didn’t catch the first season or what led Paris to these moments.

Peacock originals

Love Island Games (Season 1)* - Nov 1

House of Kardashian (Special)* - Nov 16

Genie (Film)* - Nov 22

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue (Season 1)* - Nov 22

Paris in Love (Season 2)* - Nov 30

New movies

Nov. 1

14 Love Letters (2022)*

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (2021)*

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)*

A Pinch of Portugal (2023)*

A True Christmas (2022)

Almost Christmas (2016)*

Along Came Polly (2004)*

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New (2023)*

Bad Boys (1995)*

Bad Boys (2003)*

Balto (1995)*

Battleship (2012)*

Bee Nation (2017)

Block Party (2022)

Casino (1995)*

Celebrity (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)*

Coming Home for Christmas (2020)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)*

Don’t Let Go (2019)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical (2020)*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)*

Eye of The Beholder (1999)

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (2023)*

Finding Love in Mountain View (2021)*

For the Love of Christmas (2022)

Haywire (2012)*

Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul (2022)*

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)*

Jason Bourne (2016)*

King Kong (2005)*

Liar, Liar (1997)*

Little Drummer Boy (1968)*

Love in the Maldives (2023)*

Love’s Portrait (2022)*

MacGruber (2010)*

Maid in Manhattan (2022)*

Mixed Nuts (1994)*

Mr. 3000 (2004)*

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)*

Mystery Men (1999)*

Norm of the North (2015)*

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2019)*

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)*

North Hollywood (2021)*

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000*)

One for the Money (2012)*

Out of Sight (1998)*

Ray (2004)*

Reality Bites (1994)*

Red (2010)*

Red 2 (2013)*

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)*

Rip in Time (2022)*

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)*

She’s All That (1999)*

Still Mine (2013)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)*

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)*

Thanksgiving Roast (2021)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)*

The Best Man (1999)*

The Best Man Holiday (2013)*

The Big Lebowski (1998)*

The Burbs (1989)*

The Cases of Mystery Lane (2023)*

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating (2023)*

The Fighting Temptations (2003)*

The Hunger Games (2012)*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)*

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)*

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)*

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (2023)*

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)*

The Nutty Professor (1996)*

The Smurfs (2011)*

This Christmas (2007)*

This Is 40 (2012)*

Unconditional (2023)*

Warhorse One (2023)*

Welcome to Valentine (2023)*

Nov. 2

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)*

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)*

Nov. 3

My Christmas Guide (2023)*

Hitmen (2023)

Venus and Serena (2011)*

The Hero of Color City (2014)

Nov. 4

Flipping for Christmas (2023)*

Nov. 5

Never Been Chris’d (2023)*

Nov. 6

The Santa Summit (2023)*

Nov. 7

Author’s Anonymous (2014)

For the Love of Christmas 2: A Heart for the Holidays (2023)*

Giving Thanks (2023)

Thanksgiving Roast 2 (2021)*

Goon (2011)*

Love is Love is Love (2020)

Nov. 9

My Darling Vivian (2022)

American Violet (2009)

Nov. 10

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023)*

Good Neighbors (2010)

Harlem Aria (1999)*

Nov. 11

Everything Christmas (2023)*

Nov. 12

Christmas Island (2023)*

Nov. 13

A Heidelberg Holiday (2023)*

Nov. 14

Centurion (2010)

Food Inc. (2008)

Nov. 16

Vengeance (2022)*

Nov. 17

A World Record Christmas (2023)*

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)*

Despicable Me (2010)*

Despicable Me 2 (2013)*

Nov. 18

Navigating Christmas (2023)*

Nov. 19

A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023)*

Nov. 20

Holiday Hotline (2023)*

Nov. 21

Please Stand By (2017)*

Nov. 23

A Season for Family (2023)*

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (2021)*

Frontera (2014)

Two Lovers (2008)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)*

Nov. 24

Catch Me If You Claus (2023)*

Marrowbone (2017)

Nov. 25

Holiday Road (2023)*

Letters to Santa (2023)*

Nov. 26

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023)*

Nov. 27

A Biltmore Christmas (2023)*

Our Christmas Mural (2023)*

Nov. 30

Brian and Charles (2022)*

Sports and Live Events

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup Final Round

Nov 1–4

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic

Nov 3–5

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship

Nov 2–5

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship

Nov 3

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Short*

Nov 4:

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Free*

Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Classic*

Liga MX – Chivas v. Cruz Azul

WWE Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)*

Nov 4–5:

Four Continents Short Track Championships*

Nov 4–6:

Premier League Match Week 11*

Nov 5:

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Exhibition Gala*

NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship – Phoenix

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (English and Spanish)

Nov 6:

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Princeton vs. Rutgers*

Nov 9:

LPGA The Annika – Round 1

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

Nov 10

LPGA The Annika – Round 2

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 2

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Short*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Texas A&M vs. Ohio State*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – UTSA vs. Minnesota*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Alabama State vs. Iowa*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Tennessee vs. Wisconsin*

Nov 10–11

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

Nov 10–12

Trampoline World Championships*

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro*

Nov 11

LGPA The Annika – Round 3*

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Free*

Big Ten College Football – Michigan State vs. Ohio State*

Nov 11–12

Premier League Match Week 12*

Nov 12

Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)

LGPA The Annika – Final Round*

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Exhibition Gala*

Nov 13–15

The Showcase at Cedar Crest

Nov 16–19

DP World Tour Championship

PGA Tour The RSM Classic

CME Group Tour Championship

Nov 17

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Morehead State vs. Penn State*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 17–19

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing*

Nov 18

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – USC Upstate vs. Minnesota*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Oregon State vs. Nebraska*

Big Ten College Football

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois (Shamrock Classic)

Notre Dame Football vs. Wake Forest

Miss Universo (Spanish)^

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Free

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Free Dance*

Nov 19

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Exhibition Gala*

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos (English and Spanish)

Nov 23

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

National Dog Show

SNF on Thanksgiving Night: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (English and Spanish)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 24

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Free*

Big Ten College Football – Penn State vs. Michigan State

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Boston College*

Nov 25

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Free (Pairs Victory Ceremonies)*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Free (Men Victory Ceremonies)*

Bayou Classic – Southern vs. Grambling State

WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish)*

Nov 25–26

FIS Alpine World Cup – Killington, VT

Nov 26

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Exhibition Gala*

Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

Nov 29

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Christmas at Graceland

Nov 30

PGA Tour Hero World Challenge – Day 1

USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 1*