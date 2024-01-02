New on Paramount Plus in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

January marks the month that Paramount Plus completes its merger with Showtime, bringing the two services together as a single streamlined offering. That means that premium subscribers to Paramount Plus (now branded as Paramount Plus with Showtime) have access to a range of popular Showtime programs, including recent hits like Yellowjackets, Billions, and The Chi. The biggest premieres that are new on Paramount Plus in January include a prequel to a cult-favorite movie and an engrossing new murder mystery.

Also new on Paramount Plus this month is the second season of Canadian medical drama SkyMed and the new documentary series Changemakers, about ordinary people engaged in extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place. This year’s Golden Globes, awarding the best in movies and TV, will be available both live and on demand for premium subscribers. Check out everything that's new on Paramount Plus in January 2024.

New on Paramount Plus in January 2024: Top picks

June

Country music legend Johnny Cash is such a towering figure that his wife June Carter Cash has never gotten the proper recognition for her talents. Filmmaker Kristen Vaurio aims to change that with this documentary feature film that puts the spotlight on June’s life and career. A musician, actor, dancer and member of the iconic and influential country group the Carter Family, June had her own thriving music career alongside collaborations with her husband.

Vaurio, who’s worked with major documentarians including Michael Moore and Alex Gibney, makes her directorial debut with June, which had its world premiere at the prestigious DOC NYC festival. The documentary showcases previously unseen archival footage, plus interviews with fellow country luminaries like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, as well as Reese Witherspoon, who played June in the 2005 biopic Walk the Line.

Premieres January 16 on Paramount Plus

The Woman in the Wall

A creepy mystery with a social conscience, this limited series co-produced by the BBC stars Ruth Wilson as a survivor of Ireland’s so-called Magdalene Laundries. For more than 200 years, those institutions took in unwed pregnant women, sex workers, and other marginalized young women and essentially kept them as prison laborers. Wilson’s Lorna Brady now lives on her own, but the trauma of her time in a Magdalene facility causes her to have frequent sleepwalking episodes.

After waking up from one of those episodes, Lorna discovers a dead body in her house, with no idea of how it got there. Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack co-stars as the detective investigating the incident, in a series that the Times of London called “an artful portrait of deep, complex, messy pain.”

Premieres January 19 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

Sexy Beast

Director Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 debut film Sexy Beast wasn’t exactly a box-office sensation, but it’s built a steady following among fans and critics over the last 20-plus years, for its stylish take on the gangster film and for its mesmerizing performance from Ben Kingsley as a sociopathic criminal who disrupts the life of his retired former associate (Ray Winstone). This prequel series takes place in the 1990s when the movie’s main characters are younger petty criminals just starting out in the London underworld.

Stars Emun Elliott and James McArdle take over for Kingsley and Winstone, delving into the background of the two characters who came together in such a violent, volatile way in the movie. Both fans of Glazer’s film and viewers just looking for an intriguing crime drama should find something to draw them in.

Premieres January 25 on Paramount Plus

Everything new on Paramount Plus in January

* Title is available to Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



1/1: Changemakers

1/7: The Golden Globe Awards**

1/11: SkyMed Season 2 premiere

1/16: JUNE premiere

1/19: The Woman in the Wall* premiere

1/25: Sexy Beast premiere

LIBRARY SHOWS

January 2

America Decides (Season 2024)**

CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**



January 6

The Uplift (Season 2024)



January 7

Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)

The Takeout (Season 8)



January 8

Eye on America (Season 2024)**



January 10

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)

The Loud House (Season 6)

The Really Loud House (Season 1)



January 17

Aerial Argentina (Season 1)



January 24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)



January 31

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)

LIBRARY MOVIES

January 1

54

5 Card Stud

A Promise*

A Single Man*

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Adore

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

Alex Cross*

Almost Famous

American Beauty

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Another 48 Hrs.

Approaching The Unknown

Atlantic City

Baby It's You

Bad Lieutenant*

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Bebe's Kids

Becoming Jane

Big Jake

Black Beauty

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Chocolat

Cinema Paradiso

Coach Carter

Cop Land

Days of Heaven

Death On the Nile

Deception

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Falling in Love

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Rich or Die Tryin'*

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning*

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hateship Loveship*

Headhunters*

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

High Noon

Hope Springs*

In Too Deep

Indiscreet

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jane Eyre*

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Last Vegas

Little Women*

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Miller's Crossing

Monster Trucks

My Left Foot

Narc

Norbit

Nostalgia*

Only Lovers Left Alive*

Paid in Full

Pretty In Pink

Private Parts

Reindeer Games*

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Shall We Dance?

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids*

Support the Girls*

Surviving Christmas

Suspect Zero

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Team America: World Police

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Tintin

The African Queen

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Chumscrubber*

The Core

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*

The Drop

The Elephant Man

The First Wives Club

The Forgiven*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The High and the Mighty

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Peacemaker

The People vs. Larry Flynt*

The Portrait of a Lady

The Queens of Comedy*

The Score

The Stepfather

The Thing Called Love

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The Woman in Black

The Yards

Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Voyagers

Warrior Strong*

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Young Sherlock Holmes



January 8



All About the Benjamins

Chloe

Insomnia

Lords of Dogtown

Love & Basketball

Maggie's Plan

Menace II Society

Michael Clayton

The Exorcist



January 17

The Stanford Prison Experiment*



January 26

Clerks II*

You Hurt My Feelings*



January 29

Begin Again*

SPORTS

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ South Carolina*

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – TCU @ Kansas*

1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UNLV @ San Diego State*

1/7: NFL on CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)

1/9-1/11: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

1/12: Start of AFC Men’s Asian Cup

1/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ New Mexico*

1/13: Professional Bull Riders – Chicago*

1/13: Formula E*

1/13 or 1/14: NFL on CBS – AFC Wild Card Game

1/18: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Napoli vs. Fiorentina

1/19: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Inter vs. Lazio

1/20: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ Boise State*

1/21: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Maryland*

1/20 or 1/21: NFL on CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff

1/21: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester United

1/22: EA Sports Super Cup Final

1/26-1/27: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

1/27: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Iowa State*

1/28: NFL on CBS – AFC Championship Game

1/28: Barclays Women’s Super League – Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Throughout January: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout January: AFC Men’s Asian Cup

Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout January: AFC Champions League competition

Throughout January: Barclays Women’s Super League competition