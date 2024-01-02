New on Paramount Plus in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

January marks the month that Paramount Plus completes its merger with Showtime, bringing the two services together as a single streamlined offering. That means that premium subscribers to Paramount Plus (now branded as Paramount Plus with Showtime) have access to a range of popular Showtime programs, including recent hits like Yellowjackets, Billions, and The Chi. The biggest premieres that are new on Paramount Plus in January include a prequel to a cult-favorite movie and an engrossing new murder mystery.
Also new on Paramount Plus this month is the second season of Canadian medical drama SkyMed and the new documentary series Changemakers, about ordinary people engaged in extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place. This year’s Golden Globes, awarding the best in movies and TV, will be available both live and on demand for premium subscribers. Check out everything that's new on Paramount Plus in January 2024.
New on Paramount Plus in January 2024: Top picks
June
Country music legend Johnny Cash is such a towering figure that his wife June Carter Cash has never gotten the proper recognition for her talents. Filmmaker Kristen Vaurio aims to change that with this documentary feature film that puts the spotlight on June’s life and career. A musician, actor, dancer and member of the iconic and influential country group the Carter Family, June had her own thriving music career alongside collaborations with her husband.
Vaurio, who’s worked with major documentarians including Michael Moore and Alex Gibney, makes her directorial debut with June, which had its world premiere at the prestigious DOC NYC festival. The documentary showcases previously unseen archival footage, plus interviews with fellow country luminaries like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, as well as Reese Witherspoon, who played June in the 2005 biopic Walk the Line.
Premieres January 16 on Paramount Plus
The Woman in the Wall
A creepy mystery with a social conscience, this limited series co-produced by the BBC stars Ruth Wilson as a survivor of Ireland’s so-called Magdalene Laundries. For more than 200 years, those institutions took in unwed pregnant women, sex workers, and other marginalized young women and essentially kept them as prison laborers. Wilson’s Lorna Brady now lives on her own, but the trauma of her time in a Magdalene facility causes her to have frequent sleepwalking episodes.
After waking up from one of those episodes, Lorna discovers a dead body in her house, with no idea of how it got there. Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack co-stars as the detective investigating the incident, in a series that the Times of London called “an artful portrait of deep, complex, messy pain.”
Premieres January 19 on Paramount Plus with Showtime
Sexy Beast
Director Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 debut film Sexy Beast wasn’t exactly a box-office sensation, but it’s built a steady following among fans and critics over the last 20-plus years, for its stylish take on the gangster film and for its mesmerizing performance from Ben Kingsley as a sociopathic criminal who disrupts the life of his retired former associate (Ray Winstone). This prequel series takes place in the 1990s when the movie’s main characters are younger petty criminals just starting out in the London underworld.
Stars Emun Elliott and James McArdle take over for Kingsley and Winstone, delving into the background of the two characters who came together in such a violent, volatile way in the movie. Both fans of Glazer’s film and viewers just looking for an intriguing crime drama should find something to draw them in.
Premieres January 25 on Paramount Plus
Everything new on Paramount Plus in January
* Title is available to Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
1/1: Changemakers
1/7: The Golden Globe Awards**
1/11: SkyMed Season 2 premiere
1/16: JUNE premiere
1/19: The Woman in the Wall* premiere
1/25: Sexy Beast premiere
LIBRARY SHOWS
January 2
America Decides (Season 2024)**
CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**
January 6
The Uplift (Season 2024)
January 7
Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)
The Takeout (Season 8)
January 8
Eye on America (Season 2024)**
January 10
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (Season 6)
The Really Loud House (Season 1)
January 17
Aerial Argentina (Season 1)
January 24
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)
January 31
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)
LIBRARY MOVIES
January 1
54
5 Card Stud
A Promise*
A Single Man*
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross*
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It's You
Bad Lieutenant*
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Bebe's Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin'*
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship*
Headhunters*
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs*
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre*
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women*
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller's Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia*
Only Lovers Left Alive*
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games*
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls*
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Chumscrubber*
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt*
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy*
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong*
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes
January 8
All About the Benjamins
Chloe
Insomnia
Lords of Dogtown
Love & Basketball
Maggie's Plan
Menace II Society
Michael Clayton
The Exorcist
January 17
The Stanford Prison Experiment*
January 26
Clerks II*
You Hurt My Feelings*
January 29
Begin Again*
SPORTS
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ South Carolina*
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – TCU @ Kansas*
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UNLV @ San Diego State*
1/7: NFL on CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
1/9-1/11: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
1/12: Start of AFC Men’s Asian Cup
1/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ New Mexico*
1/13: Professional Bull Riders – Chicago*
1/13: Formula E*
1/13 or 1/14: NFL on CBS – AFC Wild Card Game
1/18: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Napoli vs. Fiorentina
1/19: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Inter vs. Lazio
1/20: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ Boise State*
1/21: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Maryland*
1/20 or 1/21: NFL on CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff
1/21: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester United
1/22: EA Sports Super Cup Final
1/26-1/27: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
1/27: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Iowa State*
1/28: NFL on CBS – AFC Championship Game
1/28: Barclays Women’s Super League – Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Throughout January: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout January: AFC Men’s Asian Cup
Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout January: AFC Champions League competition
Throughout January: Barclays Women’s Super League competition