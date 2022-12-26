New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of December 26

This week, the list of new shows and movies on Netflix closes out the year with the end of the world, standup comedy and reality TV drama. That said, this also feels like a week where Netflix is saying "less is more," with a chance to catch up on what you've missed.

The headlining release of the week is White Noise, the Noah Baumbach-directed adaptation of Don DeLillo's supposedly impossible-to-adapt book. Adam Driver stars as Jack Gladney, whose simple suburban life with his nuclear family is thrown into upheaval because of something called "The Airborne Toxic Event."

Earlier in the week, The Circle Season 5 brings eight new players back to play Netflix's catfishing reality TV game. New episodes will debut weekly.

Also, the end of this week is the start of the new month, which means we've got a ton of big licensed titles coming to Netflix's library. Our favorites include Minority Report, Brokeback Mountain, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Reservoir Dogs.

So, let's get down to a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix December 26

No Escape

Treason 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)

An MI6 agent's bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

Arriving on Netflix December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix Comedy)

The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.

Arriving on Netflix December 28

7 Women and a Murder 🇮🇹 (Netflix Film)

When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder.

When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder. A Night at the Kindergarten 🇵🇱 (Netflix Film)

A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.

A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son. The Circle: Season 5 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle.

Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle. Stuck with You 🇫🇷 (Netflix Film)

En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year's Eve — and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways.

Arriving on Netflix December 29

Brown and Friends 🇰🇷 (Netflix Family)

In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures.

In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures. Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.

Arriving on Netflix December 30

Alpha Males 🇪🇸 (Netflix Series)

Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way. Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew. Secrets of Summer: Season 2 🇦🇷 (Netflix Family)

Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande's future after new owners take over the resort in a power play.

Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande's future after new owners take over the resort in a power play. White Noise (Netflix Film)

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, "White Noise" dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Arriving on Netflix December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 (Netflix Comedy)

Join us as we take a look back at some of the jokes that got us through the year in this compilation of stand-up highlights.

Arriving on Netflix January 1

Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. Lady Voyeur 🇧🇷 (Netflix Series)

Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.

Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes. The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)

Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously. The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Leaving Netflix this week

Here's what's leaving this week:

Leaving 12/27/22

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving 12/28/22

Shrek the Musical

Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.