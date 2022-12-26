New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of December 26

This week, the list of new shows and movies on Netflix closes out the year with the end of the world, standup comedy and reality TV drama. That said, this also feels like a week where Netflix is saying "less is more," with a chance to catch up on what you've missed.
The headlining release of the week is White Noise, the Noah Baumbach-directed adaptation of Don DeLillo's supposedly impossible-to-adapt book. Adam Driver stars as Jack Gladney, whose simple suburban life with his nuclear family is thrown into upheaval because of something called "The Airborne Toxic Event."
Earlier in the week, The Circle Season 5 brings eight new players back to play Netflix's catfishing reality TV game. New episodes will debut weekly.
Also, the end of this week is the start of the new month, which means we've got a ton of big licensed titles coming to Netflix's library. Our favorites include Minority Report, Brokeback Mountain, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Reservoir Dogs.
Arriving on Netflix December 26
- No Escape
- Treason 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)
An MI6 agent's bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.
Arriving on Netflix December 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix Comedy)
The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.
Arriving on Netflix December 28
- 7 Women and a Murder 🇮🇹 (Netflix Film)
When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder.
- A Night at the Kindergarten 🇵🇱 (Netflix Film)
A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son.
- The Circle: Season 5 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)
Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle.
- Stuck with You 🇫🇷 (Netflix Film)
En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year's Eve — and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways.
Arriving on Netflix December 29
- Brown and Friends 🇰🇷 (Netflix Family)
In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures.
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.
Arriving on Netflix December 30
- Alpha Males 🇪🇸 (Netflix Series)
Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (Netflix Series)
Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2 🇦🇷 (Netflix Family)
Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande's future after new owners take over the resort in a power play.
- White Noise (Netflix Film)
At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, "White Noise" dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach.
Arriving on Netflix December 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022 (Netflix Comedy)
Join us as we take a look back at some of the jokes that got us through the year in this compilation of stand-up highlights.
Arriving on Netflix January 1
- Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)
A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.
- Lady Voyeur 🇧🇷 (Netflix Series)
Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)
Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The 'Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- New Amsterdam: Season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor: Season 18
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
Leaving Netflix this week
Here's what's leaving this week:
Leaving 12/27/22
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving 12/28/22
Shrek the Musical
Leaving 12/31/22
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
