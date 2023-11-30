New on Netflix in December — 9 new movies and shows to watch

Looking for new shows and movies to watch on Netflix in December? The streaming service has plenty to offer, and it's going big on movies.

There’s May December, a heartwrenching romantic drama from director Todd Haynes that stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Plus, Bradley Cooper directs and stars in Maestro, a biopic focused on American conductor supremo Leonard Bernstein. And if you want something that the whole family can enjoy together, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget looks to be a delightful animated comedy.

So what about Netflix shows? The Crown season 6 part 2 debuts this month, and brings the decadent series to a grand conclusion. Plus, don’t miss Pokémon Concierge. We’ll also give you a list of what’s leaving Netflix so you don’t miss your last chance to watch an overlooked gem.

New on Netflix: December 2023: Top Picks

May December

From Todd Haynes, the acclaimed director of Carol and Dark Waters, comes May December a romantic drama that jumps between humorous and heartbreaking.

Natalie Portman plays an actress taking on the role of an infamous woman (Julianne Moore) who was caught having a relationship with a minor. Twenty years later, the mismatched pair are still together and now married despite their romance having become a national tabloid scandal. But the arrival of this actress who will bring their controversial story to life forces the couple to reflect and their relationship faces new pressures.

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, May December has earned rave reviews and could be a major player come awards season.

Premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix.

Hilda Season 3

All good things must come to an end, and sadly Hilda Season 3 is confirmed to be the final installment of the critically acclaimed animated show. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, it follows the adventures of the eponymous hero, a wide-eyed blue-haired girl (voiced by Bella Ramsey), who moves to the city of Trolberg with her mother and pet deerfox after their home is destroyed by a fearsome giant. The quirky show follows Hilda and her best friends Alfur, Frida and David as they embark on adventures, befriending all manner of strange animals, people and spirits along the way. This effortlessly charming family-friendly show has won a slew of awards since its premiere in 2018, and season 3 should see it go out on a high note.

Premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix

Leave the World Behind

After a new Netflix movie with a bit of star power? Leave the World Behind is a psychological thriller with plenty of recognizable names including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

The movie opens with two families vacationing together on Long Island, but what should be a relaxing break becomes anything but when two strangers arrive with news of a mysterious blackout that could threaten society as we know it. As this global threat grows closer, the two families are forced into a tense survival situation, and must also grapple with their own place in this rapidly collapsing world.

If you enjoyed M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin earlier this year, then Leave the World Behind should similarly grip you.

Premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team

After the success of Netflix’s Beckham documentary, the streamer has another docuseries for soccer lovers this month. Under Pressure is an all-access doc offering an insight into the focus and dedication it takes to become the most decorated team in international soccer history.

For the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) it’s not enough to just compete on the world’s biggest stage, the World Cup; winning the whole thing is imperative. But Under Pressure also explores the players off the field as they face personal struggles including issues surrounding serious injuries, media criticism and defining their own legacies. The important fight for equal pay with the men’s team is also explored. Even if you don’t much care for soccer (football as the rest of the world calls it), you’ll want to watch this sports doc.

Premieres Dec. 12 on Netflix.

The Crown Season 6 (Part 2)

After six seasons The Crown reaches its conclusion as the final six episodes arrive on Netflix in the middle of the month. After focusing on the last days of Prince Diana and her tragic death in the first chapter, the second half of the season will chart the blossoming relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the trauma William faces in the wake of his mother’s death. The marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles is also expected to feature. Plus, the runup to the Queen’s Golden Jubilee is sure to play a key part as the long-ruling Monarch reflects on her reign.

The Crown has been one of Netflix’s most consistently popular shows, and there's no doubt its conclusion will be emotional for some viewers.

Premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

In the year 2000, a little movie called Chicken Run was released by British studio Aardman Animations. And it certainly didn’t make chicken feed at the box office. It became the highest-grossing animated film ever at the time and still holds the record for the most successful stop-motion animated movie to this very day.

After more than 23 years of waiting, its sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, is set to premiere on Netflix this month. Feisty chicken Ginger (voiced by Thandiwe Newton) is back, alongside cocky American rooster Rocky (Zachary Levi), but this time they’re not breaking out, they’re breaking in after a familiar villain threatens their whole flock. Expect playful animation and a very British sense of humor. Let’s just hope the long wait for these beloved chickens to return has been worth it.

Premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper takes center stage in front of and behind the camera as he directs and stars in Maestro, a new biographical movie coming to Netflix in December.

In this drama, Cooper players Leonard Bernstein, the legendary composer who famously wrote the music for West Side Story and served as the director of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra for a decade. While the movie will chronicle Bernstein’s remarkable career, it also explores his turbulent marriage with Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

The strong cast list also includes Maya Hawke, Sam Nivola, Sarah Silverman and Matt Bomer. Plus, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are serving as producers and it’s received strong early reviews. Maestro is definitely shaping up a movie deserving of a standing ovation.

Premieres Dec. 20 on Netflix.

Rebel Moon

Zack Synder has found a new home at Netflix, and after his 2021 zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead, went down a storm on the platform, it’s little surprise there’s plenty of anticipation among his rabid fanbase for Rebel Moon (or Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, to use its ridiculously unwieldy full name). This epic sci-fi flick is a wholly original idea and not adapted from any existing source material, which is increasingly rare for the genre. It focuses on an outer rim colony, that must call upon the help of its neighboring planets after being threatened by a tyrannical warlord. Our protagonist is a mysterious girl named Kora (Sofia Boutella) who embarks on a dangerous quest to round up as many allies as possible before time runs out.

Premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix

Pokémon Concierge

If you end up feeling the winter blues this month, Pokémon Concierge could be the respite you need. The stop-motion animated series follows a young girl named Haru (voiced by Karen Fukuhara in the English dub), who takes on a position as a concierge at the plush Pokémon Resort.

At this tropical island paradise, the collectible creatures are pampered all day long, and this easy-going show follows Haru as she interacts with various Pokémon and their quirky owners. But while looking after demanding resort guests can be tricky, Haru’s time as a concierge sees her discovering more about herself and the loveable Pokémon around her as well.

Premieres Dec. 28 on Netflix.

Everything new on Netflix in December 2023

DECEMBER 1

May December (Netflix Film)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) (Netflix Series)

Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

DECEMBER 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) (Netflix Series)

DECEMBER 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

DECEMBER 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (Netflix Comedy)

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

DECEMBER 6

Blood Coast (FR) (Netflix Series)

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas as Usual (NO) (Netflix Film)

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

DECEMBER 7

Analog Squad (TH) (Netflix Series)

After learning of his estranged father's sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

The Archies (IN) (Netflix Film)

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Hilda: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda's interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) (Netflix Series)

It's that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

High Tides (BE) (Netflix Series)

Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix Series)

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

NAGA (SA) (Netflix Film)

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

DECEMBER 8

Blood Vessel (NG) (Netflix Film)

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) (Netflix Series)

Ring in the holidays with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as bakers gather for festive fun in the tent and a chance to win the coveted cake stand.

Leave the World Behind (Netflix Film)

A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

Women on the Edge (AR) (Netflix Film)

After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship.

DECEMBER 9

Love and Monsters

DECEMBER 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix Documentary)

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) (Netflix Series)

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team (Netflix Documentary)

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history.

DECEMBER 13

1670 (PL) (Netflix Series)

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) (Netflix Series)

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) (Netflix Documentary)

Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

DECEMBER 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) (Netflix Series)

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) (Netflix Series)

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

DECEMBER 15

Carol & The End of The World (Netflix Series)

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) (Netflix Film)

A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

Familia (MX) (Netflix Film)

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

DECEMBER 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

DECEMBER 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix Comedy)

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.

DECEMBER 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) (Netflix Series)

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) (Netflix Series)

Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of "Love is Blind Brazil" come together in this special reunion episode.

Maestro (Netflix Film)

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) (Netflix Film)

DECEMBER 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) (Netflix Series)

Supa Team 4: Season 2 (Netflix Film)

While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?

DECEMBER 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) (Netflix Series)

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix Film)

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

DECEMBER 24

A Vampire in the Family (BR) (Netflix Film)

When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world-domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.

The Manny (MX) (Netflix Series)

A high-powered executive hires a rancher in a panic to care for her kids. Little does she know, he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.

DECEMBER 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

DECEMBER 26

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) (Netflix Film)

Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when Linda, her estranged older sister, arrives.

DECEMBER 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp — and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended — are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary.

DECEMBER 28

Pokémon Concierge (JP) (Netflix Family)

DECEMBER 29

Berlin (ES) (Netflix Series)

Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

DECEMBER 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street