New Microsoft Surface Laptop coming this fall — for a shockingly cheap price

The next Microsoft Surface Laptops are expected soon, and it appears a more affordable sibling may be joining the family. Or at least that's what a new rumor suggests.

Zac Bowden at Windows Central reports that according to his sources, there's a new Surface Laptop — codenamed 'Sparti' — that is expected to be sold for between $500 and $600 USD. That's as much as half off the price of the $999 Surface Laptop 3, making the Sparti a possibility for many more potential customers.

We've tested the best laptops

Going back to school? We've got the best Chromebooks for kids

The Surface Laptop Sparti would also be smaller than the existing 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 models, coming in at 12.5 inches. The report notes that we should expect the Sparti to look and feel like all the other Surface laptops and tablets, which is to say that you should expect high build quality.

It looks a lot like Microsoft sees the positives of the $399 Surface Go 2, and wants a traditional, not-detachable laptop version. What makes the Surface Laptop Sparti a lot more interesting for myself (and likely many others), is that its display size is 2 inches greater than that of the Surface Go 2, which can feel a little cramped, especially in the keyboard.

Expect the Surface Laptop Sparti to drop in October, which is when Microsoft often has an annual launch event to show off new devices.

Surface Laptop Sparti specs

According to Bowden's sources, the Surface Laptop Sparti will start with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That would give it a much more capable CPU than the Pentium Gold processor in the entry-level Surface Go 2 (which has the same amount of memory and storage).

Oh, and just like the Surface Go 2, the Surface Laptop Sparti will ship running Windows 10 in S mode. That's easy to disable, which many will want to do so that they can run apps outside of the Windows Store.