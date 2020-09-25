New iPad 2020 is already on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Want the new iPad (2020)? You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save. That's right, Amazon has jumped the gun and put Apple's new iPad on sale a week after its release.

Currently, you can get the Apple iPad 2020 on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's $30 off and the first price cut we've seen for Apple's new tablet. It's also one of the best iPad deals we've seen this month. If you need more storage, Amazon also has the iPad 2020 (128GB) tablet on sale for $395. That's $34 off and also the first deal we've seen for this tablet.

New Apple iPad 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Hurry! The new iPad 2020 is on sale. Amazon is taking $30 off Apple's just-released iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes. This is the first time it's on sale. It's possible it might go on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but here's a deal you can get now. View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (128GB): was $429 now $395 @ Amazon

Want more storage space? Amazon is also taking $34 off the 128GB model. After discount, the tablet costs $395. View Deal

The Editor's Choice iPad 2020 uses Apple's new A12 Bionic CPU. According to Apple, the new CPU offers 40% faster CPU performance than its predecessor. It also promises 2x faster graphics. On Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the iPad 2020 scored 2,685, which is a big jump from the 2019 model's mark of 1,429.

In our iPad 2020 review, our new iPad didn't flinch whether we were playing Mortal Kombat, performing edits in Pixelmator, or racing our bike in Sayonara Wild Hearts. However, what impressed us the most was the new iPad's battery life. Apple rates it at 12 hours, but we managed to squeeze out 12 hours and 57 minutes, which trumps the 11:58 battery life we got from the 2019 iPad.

Overall, the new 2020 iPad is an excellent tablet and an even better value for just about anyone.