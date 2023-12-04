5 new shows to watch this week: Netflix, Hulu and more (Dec. 4-10)

December is here (how did that happen?), bringing with it a batch of new shows this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and the other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the return of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, so you can get your fill of Christmas cookies and festive pies. Beyond that, there's something for everybody, from documentary (John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial) to thriller (Culprits) to biography (Archie).

Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial (Apple TV Plus)

This three-part docuseries, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, digs deep into the life and murder of music icon John Lennon, who was shot in 1980 by Mark David Chapman as the Beatles band member was leaving his apartment building in New York City. The infamous event shocked and devastated the world.

The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney's office. Archival footage is balanced by exclusive interviews with a number of firsthand witnesses, including taxi driver Richard Peterson and doorman Jay Hastings, as well as Chapman's defense lawyer, Lennon confidant Elliot Mintz, and psychiatrist Dr. Naomi Goldstein.

Premieres Dec. 6 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

Blood Coast (Netflix)

Could this French crime drama be the next Lupin? Possibly. It looks slick and absorbing with plenty of twists and intrigue, though the action is set in sun-drenched Marseilles rather than Paris. The story kicks off when a vicious drug dealer tries to take over the coastal city. A rogue police captain and his maverick team of officers take on the task of tracking the criminal down. At the same time, a new recruit joins the force with an agenda of her own.

Premieres Dec. 6 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

Archie (BritBox)

Jason Isaacs stars in this biographical series about Archibald Alexander Leach, better known to the world as Cary Grant. It follows the young Archibald (played by Dainton Anderson, Archie Oaklee Pendergast and Calam Lynch) from his childhood after being born into poverty in Bristol in 1904 through his time performing vaudeville and stage musicals all the way to worldwide fame as a Hollywood leading man.

But despite his outward success, Grant struggles with inner demons and stormy romantic relationships with women. The four-part limited series was made with the cooperation of his ex-wife Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant.

Premieres Dec. 7 at 3:01 a.m. ET on BritBox

Culprits (Hulu)

Most heist stories end when the group of criminals pull it off and go their separate ways. That’s where Culprits begins. The crew members — including mastermind Dianne (Gemma Arterton), former bodyguard Joe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and con artist Officer (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — scored a big payday and have started new lives.

Now, their pasts come back to bite them when a ruthless unknown assassin begins targeting them one by one. To protect themselves, each other and their loved ones, they must come back together to figure out who is stalking them and why.

Premieres Dec. 8 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Channel 4)

‘Tis the season for baking! It’s been a busy year for the Baking Show franchise, which has already released one season of the original flagship series, one from the spinoff The Professionals and one from Juniors.

As a holiday treat, last year’s Great British Bake-Off specials finally arrive on Netflix a year after they aired in the U.K. (which is why you’ll see departed host Matt Lucas alongside Noel Fielding). As usual, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are on hand to judge confections created by returning bakers Terry Christian,Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin and Claire Sweeney.

Premieres Dec. 8 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix