Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour movie is my End Game — but it’s leaving Netflix soon

When Taylor Swift released the album Reputation, she rose up from the dead (she does it all the time). Following a significant stint away from the spotlight and off social media, the pop star dropped her sixth studio album in 2017. After an endless stream of nasty headlines and mass criticism, Swift reclaimed her reputation with the edgy album that chronicles some of her biggest beefs and a burgeoning relationship, thereby reclaiming her own narrative.

Though the album got snubbed at the Grammys, Reputation continues to be a fan-favorite. Swifties were itching for a Reputation: Taylor’s Version announcement during the most recent leg of the 2023 Eras Tour, but no dice. To say fans are "Ready For It" is an understatement.

We can’t binge-listen to Taylor’s Version of the album just yet, but we can rewatch the Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour movie on Netflix — but not for long. Sadly, Netflix isn’t the popular concert film’s End Game. It’s leaving the streaming site on December 30, 2023.

Baby, Let the Reputation Stadium Tour Begin

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour kicked off in May of 2018 and ended in November of that same year. She performed 53 concerts during the tour — 40 of which were in North America. As the title suggests, the “Delicate” singer performed exclusively in stadiums for the entire run, which marked her first all-stadium tour.

The pop icon’s 20-song set list covered a majority of the album, including “... Ready for It,” “I Did Something Bad,” “King of My Heart,” and “Getaway Car.” Swift may not have performed her Rep song “New Year’s Day” during the tour, but she paid homage to the ballad by releasing the concert film on New Year’s Eve.

Flashback to the Reputation Film Reel

Just over a month after the Reputation Tour concluded, Swift released the concert movie exclusively on Netflix. The film chronicles a single concert: the Arlington, Texas show at AT&T Stadium. Swift is known for playing different “surprise songs” during each tour stop, and she gifted fans with her widely adored song “All Too Well” from the album Red.

In the past few years, the “Call It What You Want” singer has taken charge of her projects — from production to directing. Paul Dugdale directed the Reputation film while Swift produced it under her production company, Taylor Swift Productions.

Over 100 thousand Swifties cheered on their idol during the 2-hour show, making it an electrifying experience for the audience and movie-watchers alike. Like the album itself, the concert movie became somewhat of a personal redemption for the artist. Critics weren’t largely wowed by the album (their loss), but the narrative changed with the release of the movie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The visual components of the Reputation Stadium Tour film are downright mesmerizing. It appropriately kicks off with Swift’s lyric “Baby, let the games begin” from “... Ready for It?” followed by her iconic entrance with pulsing black and red lights and headlines flashing on massive screens.

But nothing can compare to the terrifying larger-than-life 3-D snake graphic that dances along with the performers during “Look What You Made Me Do.” Later, Swift and her dancers rock back and forth on a snake-filled boat on her X-shaped stage. Swift even invited her opening acts — Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX — to join her for her smash hit “Shake It Off.” That’s a lot of star power for one stage.

With a functioning fountain, an endless light show, and a snake-heavy wardrobe, the Rep tour is one of Swift’s most intense and showiest tours to date. Of course, the concert closes on a fireworks display, and the text, “and in the death of her reputation, she felt truly alive.” And so did fans.