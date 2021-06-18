Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream: How to watch online and start time

The main event of Munguia vs Szeremeta is expected for 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST.
It's going to be streamed online on DAZN, tomorrow Saturday, May 19.
The main card starts at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST.
This weekend's Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream is another test for the unbeaten Jaime Munguia, a middleweight of note. On Saturday, in El Paso, Texas, he meets Kamil Szeremeta in the ring, who arrives as a severe underdog.
How little do the oddsmakers believe in Szeremeta? Munguia is the -3300 favorite to win, which means you have to wager $3,300 to win a measly $100. Maybe one of the worst bets we've ever seen. Szeremeta is the +900 favorite, meaning you need to bet $100 to win $900.
If there could be any reason why Munguia could lose, it's the fact that his road to this match has been long and bumpy. He hasn't fought since October 30. Szeremeta isn't that much more 'fresh,' as his last match was in December — when he got his first loss at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin.
Speaking of 'Triple G,' it's not hard to see this match as a stop-gap between Munguia facing the mighty IBF and IBO champ.
Here's everything you need to know to get a Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream:
Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in the US
Americans have one way and only way to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.
Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in the UK
DAZN is also the place to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.
But the good news is that this main event won't be going on crazy-late, as has been the luck of the U.K. crowd when it comes to DAZN fights. The main card will start at 8:30 p.m. BST and the main event is expected for 11 p.m. BST.
Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in Canada
Our friends to the north will also see Munguia vs Szeremeta fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.
Munguia vs Szeremeta fight card
- Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta
- Gabriel Rosado vs Bektemir Melikuziev
- Ibeth Zamora Silva (c) vs Marlen Esparza for the WBC World Female title
- Blair Cobbs vs Brad Solomon
- Ferdinand Kerobyan vs Raul Curiel
- Alexis Rocha vs Jameson Bacon
- Aaron McKenna vs Carlos Ortiz Cervantes
- Hector Coronado vs Evan Anthony Sanchez
- Sonny Duversonne vs Chris Ousley
How to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams with a VPN
Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Munguia vs Szeremeta or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:
