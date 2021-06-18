Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream: How to watch online and start time

Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream start time The main event of Munguia vs Szeremeta is expected for 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST.

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN, tomorrow Saturday, May 19.

The main card starts at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST.

This weekend's Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream is another test for the unbeaten Jaime Munguia, a middleweight of note. On Saturday, in El Paso, Texas, he meets Kamil Szeremeta in the ring, who arrives as a severe underdog.

How little do the oddsmakers believe in Szeremeta? Munguia is the -3300 favorite to win, which means you have to wager $3,300 to win a measly $100. Maybe one of the worst bets we've ever seen. Szeremeta is the +900 favorite, meaning you need to bet $100 to win $900.

If there could be any reason why Munguia could lose, it's the fact that his road to this match has been long and bumpy. He hasn't fought since October 30. Szeremeta isn't that much more 'fresh,' as his last match was in December — when he got his first loss at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin.

Speaking of 'Triple G,' it's not hard to see this match as a stop-gap between Munguia facing the mighty IBF and IBO champ.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream:

Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

The only way to watch DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. GGG's matches, as well as the fights of Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia, are also in Da Zone.View Deal

Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

But the good news is that this main event won't be going on crazy-late, as has been the luck of the U.K. crowd when it comes to DAZN fights. The main card will start at 8:30 p.m. BST and the main event is expected for 11 p.m. BST.

Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Munguia vs Szeremeta fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Munguia vs Szeremeta fight card

Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta

Gabriel Rosado vs Bektemir Melikuziev

Ibeth Zamora Silva (c) vs Marlen Esparza for the WBC World Female title

Blair Cobbs vs Brad Solomon

Ferdinand Kerobyan vs Raul Curiel

Alexis Rocha vs Jameson Bacon

Aaron McKenna vs Carlos Ortiz Cervantes

Hector Coronado vs Evan Anthony Sanchez

Sonny Duversonne vs Chris Ousley

How to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Munguia vs Szeremeta or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN: