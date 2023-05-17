Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch date looks set for June 1 — here’s what we know

We’ve heard a bunch of rumors and leaks about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the next entry in Motorola’s foldable flip phone range. Now it seems Motorola may have just answered one of the biggest questions we had — when the phone is going to arrive. The date you’re looking for is likely to be June 1.

Motorola revealed this in a teaser post on Twitter (opens in new tab). While the post itself was remarkably light on details, it does seem to be teasing some sort of foldable news. Not only is there the caption “flip the script”, it’s also possible to see a brief silhouette of what appears to be two foldable phone hinges at the very beginning. That suggests Razr news is on the horizon.

Flip the script. June 1. pic.twitter.com/gOhSmzhGzLMay 16, 2023 See more

This launch would come shortly after that of the Google Pixel Fold, which was unveiled at Google I/O, but before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung’s foldables are expected to launch sometime this summer, with rumors suggesting the phones could be announced in the last week of July — in response to the Pixel Fold’s release.

Leaked renders show off a phone looking similar to past foldable Razrs, using the same clamshell flip phone design as the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Razr 40 Ultra is probably the Z Flip 5’s only real rival in the U.S., so it makes sense Motorola would want to beat Samsung to release. Whether it will have the specs and software prowess to do so is another matter entirely.

According to a specs leak the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will come with a FHD+ display, complete with support for HDR and at least 120Hz. 144Hz has been mentioned, since it would match the 2022 model that was only released in China, but it’s unclear which one is actually on the cards right now.

The phone is also expected to offer a larger 3.5-inch cover display, alongside a dual lens rear camera. Apparently that camera array features a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens — a downgrade from the 50MP main lens seen previously. The selfie camera has a hole-punch design, according to renders, and is said to offer 32MP of resolution. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is, again, fairly disappointing to hear.

None of this has been confirmed by Motorola yet, and isn’t likely to be until the official launch event. That means we have to wait another two weeks to find out exactly what the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be bringing to the table. So sit tight, and keep an eye on our Motorola Razr 40 Ultra hub for all the latest news and leaks.

