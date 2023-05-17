iPhone 15 could be much easier to buy than the iPhone 14 was — here's why

iPhone 15 display production will begin next month, says expert display analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab), which could help you get a hold of a new iPhone later this year.

As Young has it, display production for the next-gen iPhones will begin in June, with Apple expected to get an "early lead in volume" for the base iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro's screens. That sounds like Apple preparing for these two models to be the most popular when the iPhone 15 series goes on sale, which we assume will be in September as usual.

Anyone who tried to upgrade to the iPhone 14 series at launch last year, especially the iPhone 14 Pro models, will tell you that they were hard to get a hold of, with weeks, if not months, of wait time for your order fairly common. Although Young only mentions the base and Pro iPhone 15, both 6.1-inch models, hopefully the larger anticipated models, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will also be easier to buy too.

A noticeable upgrade

(Image credit: alpha856697 / Twitter)

The display on the basic iPhone 15 will likely be a major talking point this year as rumors claim that the Dynamic Island, currently an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive, will be coming to all iPhone 15 models. Still no sign of 120Hz refresh rates on the non-Pro models though, something other smartphone makers seem to have no trouble doing.

Other iPhone 15 upgrades you may want to look out for, either in the rumor mill leading up to launch or in Apple's introduction to the phones, will include 48MP main cameras on all models, a revised design with softer edges and a periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max only (but both Pro models in theory from next year).

We could also see the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models go up by $100, which could dissuade some users from upgrading. Maybe Apple didn't need to go to the trouble of starting display production early after all.