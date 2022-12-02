Monster Hunter Rise finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2023

Monster Hunter Rise is making its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S next year. The game was originally released on the Nintendo Switch and eventually received a PC port. But now, PlayStation and Xbox owners can play the latest entry in Capcom’s wildly popular beast-slaying action RPG.

For the uninitiated, Monster Hunter Rise follows the basic formula the series is known for. You’ll hunt and slay giant monsters so you can use their body parts to craft better armor and equipment to hunt even nastier monsters. Rinse and repeat. This particular entry takes place in the fictional Kamura village, which is suffering from increased monster attacks due to a phenomenon called “The Rampage.” It’s your job as a hunter to end the rampage and bring peace back to Kamura.

Monster Hunter Rise has 4K resolution and 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Capcom)

This Monster Hunter Rise port includes all of the DLC previously released on Switch and PC.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can play the game at 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second. 3D audio is also available on current-gen consoles. The PS5 version will utilize the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers when using ranged and shielded weapons.

Xbox owners will be happy to know that Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

As I said in my Monster Hunter Rise (PC) review, this game is an excellent entry point for newcomers since it deftly teaches the game’s sometimes complex mechanics. Fans of Monster Hunter World may not find this title as ambitious, but they’ll love features like the Wirebug and the overall faster pace of hunts. Overall, this is a fun and addictive game for people who are into Japanese action RPGs.

Monster Hunter Rise arrives on PlayStation and Xbox on January 20, 2023. After the game’s release, expect the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion sometime in spring.