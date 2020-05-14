Massive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak just revealed all the key specs

There are a lot of rumors surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but reliable Galaxy phone tipster Ross Young has revealed a full suite of details around what we can expect from Samsung’s next flagship phones.

As the CEO at Display Chain Consultants, Young has a strong insights into what’s going on in the world of phones and he spoke to YouTube channel GregglesTV to outline everything he knows about the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus.

Ross says that the Galaxy Note 20 will have a display size of 6.42 inches and that the Note 20 Plus will have a 6.87-inch screen. By comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.7-inch panel. And Young further stated that the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus will both get a 120Hz refresh rate display, similar to the Galaxy S20 series.

Under the display of both models, Young suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 could use Qualcomm’s second-generation Sonic Max fingerprint scanner. The 3D sensor is not only 17 times larger, it can read two fingerprints simultaneously.

Speaking of Qualcomm, Young also reiterated how the US version of the Galaxy Note 20 will have the Snapdragon 865 - Qualcomm’s flagship system-on-a-chip - while other models in regions like Europe will use Samsung’s own Exynos 990 chip.

Alongside the chip, Samsung will reportedly give both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus 16GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus had 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively.

When it comes to battery size, Young reckons the Galaxy Note 20 phones will be pretty similar to the Galaxy S20 handsets, with batteries ranging between 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh. The Galaxy Note 10 has a fairly small battery at 3,500 mAh, while the Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a 4,300 mAh battery.

Finally, Young says that the Galaxy Note 20 lineup will be unveiled in early August, but the phones will have a release date in late August or early September.

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on the horizon with several big upgrades, it looks like the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have what it takes to take Apple head on.