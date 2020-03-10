Google Pixel 4a video reveals all the specs: Here's what you'll get

In a few short days, we've progressed from knowing only a few things about the Google Pixel 4a to knowing a whole lot. And with a new video leak, which just emerged overnight via YouTuber TecnoLike Plus, it's beginning to look like there won't be many more secrets Google can keep about its forthcoming cheap Pixel.

In the nearly 7-minute video — which comes to us by way of 9to5Google — we can see a working prototype of the Pixel 4a from every angle, along with a sneak peek at some basic specs and Android 10 running in real time on the device.

Although we normally preface most smartphone leaks with a healthy dose of skepticism, this particular leak is as comprehensive and believable as they come.

The handset's design falls in line with previous renders and leaked photos we've seen, from the hole-punch selfie camera in the upper-left corner to the matte plastic body adorned with the Pixel Imprint biometric scanner and square, single-lens camera patch.

From the front, it's almost like a cross between an iPhone 11 and the latest Pixels, given the uniformity of the bezels around the display. In some ways, it actually looks more advanced and premium than the (likely) much pricier Pixel 4.

But it's the specs that are particularly new and relevant about this leak, starting with the Pixel 4a's processor.

The device in the video, codenamed "Sunfish," is running a Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, according to the AIDA64 app. That 6GB RAM is more generous than the 4GB earlier rumors had suggested and should go a long way to keeping the Pixel 4a fast and responsive well into its lifespan.

The Sunfish moniker will sound familiar to anyone who has been closely monitoring leaks surrounding the Pixel 4a. There also appears to be a 3,080-mAh battery on board, and the display apparently measures 5.8 inches, with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and a conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

Although you can't see it in TecnoLike's video, the Pixel 4a should also sport a headphone jack on the left side of the top edge, based on images that emerged earlier this week. The camera appears to be backed by a 12-megapixel sensor, and if history repeats itself, you can expect it to capture flagship-class photos.

One question that remains to be answered is whether Google will offer a larger Pixel 4a XL variant this go around, as it did with the Pixel 3a series.

That device is supposedly codenamed "Bramble," though it's been surprisingly camera shy. Rumblings suggest Google might ditch the XL option for its mid-range handset in 2020, given that the regular Pixel 3a apparently far outsold the 3a XL last year.

The Pixel 4a was heavily expected to be revealed at the annual Google I/O developer conference, though Google has canceled that event. That means it's unclear when precisely we'll see the Pixel 4a officially break cover. Considering the Pixel 3a debuted at I/O last year in May, we expect to know more in the next two months.