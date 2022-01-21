Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs West Ham live stream could prove pivotal in the race for the top four and qualification for next season’s Champions League. The two sides will go into the games separated by a mere two points, although the Red Devils have played one game fewer than their opponents.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday, January 22.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Despite cruising past Brentford during the week, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United. The inconsistencies of his side were underlined as they gave up a 0-2 lead to a Philippe Coutinho-inspired Aston Villa last weekend. They have also dropped points to Wolves (lost 1-0) and Newcastle (1-1 draw) in recent weeks. It’s all led to the likes of Marcus Rashford having their future at Old Trafford questioned. However, the England forward scored to seal Wednesday night’s victory, in what could prove a vital step in reigniting his season. Cristiano Ronaldo has also returned to the fold.

David Moyes’ men might have succumbed to a somewhat underpowered Leeds United team last time out in the Premier League, but they are having a very impressive season overall and are likely to pose a significant threat in the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream. Amongst other things, midfielder Jarod Bowen is in exceptional form, with three goals in the Hammers' last two games. Teammate Michail Antonio continues to cause problems for opponents in and around their penalty area, too.

Man Utd Club captain Harry Maguire has been on the bench for the last couple of matches as he recovers from a rib injury. West Ham have also been juggling players struggling with injuries and Covid. This includes central defender Kurt Zouma, who has only recently resumed training following a hamstring injury and being struck by the virus.

The London side do not have a great record at Old Trafford: although West Ham did beat Manchester United during their visit in the League Cup in September last year, and got a draw as recently as July 2020, they have not won there in the league since May 2007.

This is likely to be a highly competitive match whose outcome could have a huge bearing on the final table for this season. Find out who comes out on top by watching the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, which we will show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs West Ham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.