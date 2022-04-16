Manchester United vs Norwich live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Norwich live stream will see the Red Devils look to bounce back after a demoralizing defeat against Everton. Meanwhile, the Canaries are flying high after beating Burnley.

Manchester United vs Norwich live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Norwich live stream takes place today (Saturday, April 16).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

Manchester United come into this game under a cloud of negativity. One of the club’s biggest fan groups, The 1958 Group, is calling on supporters to protest outside the stadium before this match. The reports this week that the club may have found its next manager in current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are welcome, but have done little to turn the tide of toxicity that is sweeping across Old Trafford.

Last week’s abysmal defeat to relegation-strugglers Everton was the final straw for many United fans. While the stats may suggest that the away side was unlucky to leave Goodison Park with nothing, Manchester United’s squad of supposed superstars could barely string a few passes together and never really looked like scoring. It was a horrific performance, one that could prove extremely damaging to the club’s chances of securing Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, Norwich enjoyed an unexpected win against Burnley. The East Anglian side are still seven points from safety and likely too far gone to mount a serious survival bid, but the Carrow Road crowd appreciated the Canaries' battling performance nevertheless. A deflected goal in the first 10 minutes from Pierre Lees-Melou was followed by a Teemu Pukki strike five minutes from time, sealing a rare three points for the side that has spent practically the whole season in the relegation zone.

Norwich will come to Old Trafford with a freedom that Manchester United lack. While the home side is likely to endure groans and grumbles from the crowd after every misplaced pass or defense error, Norwich can just enjoy the occasion knowing that the pressure isn’t on them in this fixture. A home win is still very much the most likely outcome, but stranger things have happened in football.

The reverse fixture back in December finished 0-1 to Manchester United after a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. It was a scoreline that actually felt quite unfair on Norwich given the balance of play. The Red Devils badly need a similar result here; it doesn’t necessarily have to be pretty, they just need to take all three points.

Here's how they line up:

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, Pogba, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Lingard, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Norwich: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Normann, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Can Manchester United get that much-needed victory to keep the fans onside? Will Norwich pull off a Premier League upset? Find out by watching a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Norwich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream in the UK

Manchester United vs Norwich kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., and the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs Norwich) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Norwich live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.