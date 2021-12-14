Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

England’s frantic festive football calendar is getting underway, and the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream is an eye-catching fixture for today.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite their opponents having Raul Jimenez sent off at the end of the first half, Man City had to be patient as they overcame a stubborn Wolves side 1-0 on Saturday, courtesy of a Raheem Sterling penalty.

Leeds United, meanwhile, were engaged in a dramatic battle with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, ultimately losing 2-3 in a match that ended with a mass brawl. Marco Bielsa’s men will certainly need some of that fighting spirit as they take on Pep Guardiola’s team: City have not dropped a point in the Premier League since their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on October 3.

Leeds United, though, find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, having only beaten the seemingly doomed Norwich City since that same round of fixtures in early October.

Key Leeds men Kalvin Phillips and the just-returned Patrick Bamford look certain to miss the trip across the Pennines through injury. Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, and Pascal Struijk are also out.

What's more, Bielsa used his pre-match press conference to point out that seven of his players are one booking away from a suspension, a concern going into the glut of Christmas games. Then again, Manchester City have their own problems on this front, with classy left-back Joao Cancelo having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at the weekend, triggering a suspension for today's game. Ferran Torres is also unavailable for the current Premier League champions due to injury.

Despite being reduced to 10 men just before half-time, Leeds United did actually win this fixture last season, thanks to a last gasp goal from Stuart Dallas. With the likes of Raphina in the team, there is always a chance of them causing another upset, but with Bernardo Silva and others pulling the strings for Manchester City, it'll be no easy task.

Can Leeds United repeat the trick from last since and get a result that will help them move away from relegation trouble? Can Manchester City pick up a win to keep them ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea? Find out with the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream, which we’ll show you how to watch below.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

Kickoff time is today at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

Fubo.TV has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.