Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup final game online

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream certainly offers a matchup worthy of the Carabao Cup final (and is actually a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final). That game saw the Red Devils triumph, and more than two decades later, Man Utd are again strong favorites to lift the trophy in this latest encounter between these two historic English clubs.

Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream date, time, channels The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream takes place Saturday (Feb. 24).

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The passionate Newcastle faithful will certainly relish their first trip to Wembley for 24 years but the Geordies will likely have to settle for merely a day out, as Man Utd come into this final in scintillating form — they’re currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and just eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League in midweek.

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream should be an unmissable game for fans and neutrals alike, and the good news is that it’s being broadcast across the globe. And we’ll even show you how to watch from anywhere down below.

Man Utd vs Newcastle live streams by country

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that the Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown live on ESPN Plus. The streaming platform has been the U.S. home of the Carabao Cup all season — and naturally, it's the best place to watch the final as well.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $12 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

(opens in new tab) Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and more. Plus, it's also the home of the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight, which takes place after the Carabao Cup final.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, DAZAN discontinued its free trial offer last year, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup final. A DAZAN subscription costs $24 CAD per month, or $199 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports (opens in new tab). This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year. There's also a two-week trial (opens in new tab) that you can use to watch the Carabao Cup final for FREE.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle stream in New Zealand

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on beIN Sports (opens in new tab) — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup football in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Man Utd vs Newcastle preview

After almost a decade of false dawns, Man Utd genuinely appear to be on track to reclaim their status as one of football's superstar teams. After a slightly rocky start, the Erik ten Hag era is now picking up momentum, and a first cup win under the Dutchman would send a message to the footballing world that Man Utd are back and ready to challenge for the game’s biggest prizes.

Man Utd come into this game on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and having scored at least twice in their last 10 games. The rejuvenation of Marcus Rashford has grabbed headlines, but it’ll be the return of Casemiro after a three-game suspension that will really have the Red Devils purring. The Brazilian playmaker is a real difference-maker and would undoubtedly love to add the Carabao Cup to his enviable trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have an important returnee of their own as Bruno Guimarães is once again eligible to play after serving a suspension. In his absence, Newcastle have looked bereft of a creative spark, and it’s a telling statistic that the Magpies have yet to taste victory this season without him in the starting lineup.

Even with the return of Guimarães, the pre-match signs aren’t good for a Newcastle team that have hit a sticky patch of form at the very worst time. The Magpies are three games without a win in the Premier League, and most recently lost at home to Liverpool. That defeat was particularly damaging as it saw their first-choice goalkeeper, Nick Pope, dismissed for a calamitous handball. He’ll now miss this match due to a suspension.

History is also on Man Utd’s side here. The Red Devils have a history of thwarting the Magpies when the pressure is really on. Man Utd cruised to a 2-0 in the 1999 FA Cup final between these sides, and famously overcame a 12-point deficit to pip Newcastle to the Premier League title in the 1995/96 season.

Man Utd are looking to win their first major trophy since 2017, whereas for Newcastle the trophyless spell has been a tad longer. Newcastle’s last trophy came in the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (the precursor to the modern-day Europa League), and you have to go all the way back to 1955 for the last time Newcastle won a major honor on domestic soil. But with Man Utd in rip-roaring form, it seems the Magpie's agonizing wait for a trophy is set to be extended even further.

Of course, football doesn’t always play out as you would expect, and there’s always the chance of a twist in this tale. So, will Man Utd send a warning to the football world, or will Newcastle upset the script, you’ll need to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream to find out.