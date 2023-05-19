Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Man City can clinch the Premier League title with a win over a struggling Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. It’s one of the biggest games of the season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man City vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Chelsea live stream takes place Sunday (May 21).

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (May 22)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man City are on the verge of winning their third straight Premier League title, and their fifth in six years. After a dramatic title race with Arsenal, Pep Guardolia’s men appear to have come out on top barring a practically unthinkable last-minute collapse. City are eyeing up a historic treble and the Premier League trophy would be the first of three they are hoping to win over the next few weeks.

The reigning PL champions are currently enjoying a 23-game unbeaten streak across all competitions with their most recent match being a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. This victory has secured their route to the CL final in Istanbul where they will face Italian side Inter Milan.

The game was a clear testament to the strength of this world-class side. Talismanic players Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were far from at their best and yet Man City still dismantled the Spanish giants with ease. Even with the team's best players having an off-day, Man City boasts so much quality in every single department that it barely matters. They’re a seemingly unstoppable football-match-winning machine.

With three games left of their Premier League season, and just a single win needed to secure first place, Man City lifting the trophy is really a matter of when not if. Hoping to delay the celebrations until a later date will be Chelsea, who have endured a torrid season and are now mathematically confirmed to be finishing outside of the PL top 10, an unacceptable result for a club of Chelsea’s stature and reputation.

Under the watch of interim manager and club legend Frank Lampard, Chelsea have been utterly abysmal and the latest humiliation came in the form of a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. The underfire squad may want to finish the season on a high note, but there’s no doubt that this is far from the vintage Chelsea sides of previous years that would strike fear into the heart of the opposition.

The Man City vs Chelsea live stream will be a chance to watch this remarkable City team at their very best, and you might just get to watch a trophy lift as well. It’s one of the most important Premier League matches of the season and we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.