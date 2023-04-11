Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream will see the reigning champions of England and Germany meet in the Champions League quarter-finals — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream takes place today (Tuesday, April 11).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (April 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

These two clubs are arguably the standout performers in this year’s Champions League tournament so far. Bayern cruised through the group stage winning six out of six games, before dismantling PSG in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Man City followed up their topping of Group G with a nervy draw away to RB Leipzig, before thrashing the German club 7-0 in the second leg to progress to the quarter-final in style. The winner of this two-legged tie will be viewed as a clear favorite to go on to lift the tournament in several weeks' time.

There’s some added spice to this fixture as current Man City manager Pep Guardiola spent three years as Bayern boss before swapping picturesque Munich for rainy Manchester. This will be Pep’s first time facing his former club since leaving at the end of the 2015/16 season. And, speaking of managers, Bayern are currently adjusting to life under Thomas Tuchel who replaced Julian Nagelsmann last month in a decision that shocked the football world.

Tuchel is the former head coach at Premier League club Chelsea so has plenty of experience squaring off against Guardiola, and even defeated his Manchester rival in the Champions League 2021 final. On the pitch expect all eyes to be on Man City’s seemingly unstoppable striker Erling Haaland who is the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals in six games. Although the former Borussia Dortmund player has a poor record against the Bavarian side having faced Bayern seven times and lost on every single occasion.

The Man City vs Bayern live stream certainly appears to be the pick of the Champions League quarter-final round, and both these sides are renowned for their attacking prowess. Don’t expect a cagey affair, this could be a contest to see who can outscore the other. You won’t want to miss this mouthwatering Champions League matchup.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s tournament by checking out our full Champions League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final in Istanbul on June 10.

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you're not already subscribed use code PICARD to get a 30-day free trial. This deal runs until April 30.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers access to UEFA Champions League. Check out the service with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) when you use the code PICARD at checkout.

Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) has a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).