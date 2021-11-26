MacBook Air Black Friday deal drops price to $849 — and it's in stock

Want a fantastic Black Friday deal on a MacBook Air? Well, we've got the latest M1 MacBook Air we love at a pretty low price. And this is why we play the game in Black Friday deals season: to help you find you the deal you are looking for, to save on tech you are tired of waiting on.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $849 at Best Buy, which is close to the all-time low ($750, which we saw earlier this week. But just like that sale, we doubt this one will last long.

Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020) MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

We use the new M1 MacBook Air all the time, and it's an utter game-changer for the long-loved ultraportable. In our review, we note the Editor's Choice machine reached over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Unlike other Apple deals, all three colors (silver, gold and space gray) are on sale.

This 2020 MacBook Air is the most recent iteration of the iconic laptop, and it features a super-sharp 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display. The Apple 8-core M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD enable shockingly great performance — and it's all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's a bit more portable than the 2020 MacBook Pro (and the 2021 models too).

In my MacBook Air M1 review, I gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very long battery life. Yes, it's practically the same design as in years past, but its speed and endurance are fantastic.

This all makes the MacBook Air 2020 still one of the best laptops right now. The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

Overall, considering that deals on latest Apple's laptops are pretty rare, this deal is one you can't avoid. And in case you wanted to browse through other discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Apple Black Friday deals coverage for the latest updates.