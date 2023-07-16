M3 MacBooks tipped to launch in October — here’s what we know

If you were waiting for Apple to release new computers sporting its rumored M3 chip, we have some good news. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is gearing up to launch its first line of M3-powered Macs in October, with the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in line to pack the next generation of Apple silicon.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said we can expect the new M3-powered Macs to drop following Apple's launch event in September, where anticipated announcements include the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Since the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 launched less than six months ago, their next iterations will likely come later. Previously Gurman predicted we'll see upgraded versions of these models running the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in the first half of 2024.

"Now that Apple has gotten the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs out the door, the October launch could feature the first Macs with M3 chips," Gurman wrote in Sunday's newsletter. "October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro."

He didn't specify whether we can expect another full-blown event from Apple in October or if the new Macs will be announced via press release instead. Odds are Apple's still deciding whether it's worth it to hold two formal events back-to-back. But you can imagine Apple would want to make as big of a splash as possible for such a significant launch.

Other M3-powered Apple products may be on the horizon as well. New iPad Pro models with OLED displays will pack Apple's third-generation chip, Gurman said — we just won't be seeing them in 2023:

"For those wondering about the iPad — another product that typically gets refreshed in October — I wouldn’t expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year."

That being said, an iPad Air model sporting an updated chipset is in the works for a fall release. That'd likely be the same M2 chip as several of the best MacBooks, given that the current-generation iPad Air sports an M1 chip.

The new Apple M3-series chip is rumored to use TSMC’s N3E 3-nanometer process. That would make next-gen Apple devices far more powerful than their predecessors, which use TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology.

But while Apple’s upcoming tablets and laptops are poised to see a significant boost in power and performance, that doesn't necessarily mean your M2 Apple devices will automatically become obsolete. Every generation of Apple silicon so far has been impressive, even going back to the M1 chip. If you're wondering whether to pull the trigger on a MacBook M2 or hold out for the upcoming M3 models, check out our breakdown.

More from Tom's Guide