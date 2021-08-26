Lucid Air Dream Edition boasts longest range of any electric car — even more than Tesla

Move over Tesla Model S Long Range, it seems there's a new max-distance EV king in the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range.

In a press release, Lucid Group, the company behind the upcoming Lucid Air EV luxury sedan, detailed two new variants. The Dream Edition Performance will deliver 0-60 times half a second shy of the Tesla Model S Plaid, while the Dream Edition Range will give buyers up to 517 miles of range.

The Dream Edition Performance will house 1,111 horsepower, delivering 0-60 times of 2.5 seconds. That's just half-a-second shy of the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Dream Edition Range drops the horsepower down to a lesser, but still absurd, 933 horsepower, with 0-60 times of 2.7 seconds. But the Range Edition makes up for the 0.2-second deficit by offering a range of 517 of potential miles. Lucid did point out that these are not official EPA range ratings, just its own real-world tests.

The company, along with journalists from Motor Trend, took a trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco, then drove down to Lucid's headquarters in Newark, California. According to Lucid, the total 445-mile journey showed that both the Dream Edition Performance and Dream Edition Range had 30 and 72 miles remaining respectively, bringing the total up to 475 and 517 miles. Both have a top speed of 168 mph.

The Lucid Air Dream Editions Performance and Range will not come cheap. Each will cost $169,000 ($161,500 after potential $7,500 US federal tax credit). This puts it above the Tesla Model S Plaid, which starts at $129,990. These Lucid EVs are slightly more affordable than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S variant, which costs $186,350.

At the moment, it seems that Lucid only plans on making 500 units of the Dream Edition, all of which have been sold out. But according to sources close to Inside EVs, Lucid does plan on making a few more. How much remains uncertain.