Where to buy RTX 5070 Ti — live updates and stock checker

While every other GPU on Scan is available for pre-order, there is the overclocked RTX 5070 Ti from MSI available for delivery tomorrow.

eBuyer has the £729 MSI RTX 5070 Ti Ventus available for sale! You can't see the pre-order button on the product page. But on the search page you can add it to your basket!

Scan UK has its stock available to order! If you're willing to wait for April, you can pick up the cheapest one from Zotac for £789. If you want it sooner, the Overclocked Gigabyte card is up for £959. Shop them here

It's looking as if other retailers are waiting for the first rush to die down before launching their stock...stand by

If you wanted one of Overclockers pretty pre-built PCs, the Gaming X2 Inspiration (seriously sexy) is available for £2999. Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 48GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD

CCL has made its RTX 5070 Ti stock available to buy. There is quite a price bump here though — minimum £949, but you do get overclocked versions of the card for it

RTX 5070 Ti pre-builds are available on B&H. The price is steep at $3,199, but given they're Corsair PCs, you're getting a lot for your money

T-minus 10 minutes... Are you nervous? I'm getting nervous too. Stock is usually in small numbers and the websites do fail to load often. I'll keep sending you to pages that work when things do get going, so keep it locked on here and don't forget the top tips! Tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before (Image credit: Best Buy) The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a GPU. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict, then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot. If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen GPU a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart." Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details (Image credit: Best Buy) All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before. Whether it's Newegg, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.

Is Multi-Frame Generation in DLSS 4 as good as the hype? (Image credit: Future) DLSS 4 is Nvidia's latest batch of upscaling tech, and while Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-seris and even 30-series cards are getting updated to support it, there's a DLSS 4 feature that's only supported on the new 50-series cards: Multi-Frame Generation. This is an advanced version DLSS's existing Frame Generation tech, and it generates 3x as many AI-generated frames as Frame Generation does now. That means that when it's operating at peak efficiency, you're seeing 3 AI-generated frames for every single "real" frame your PC generates. Personally I find Frame Generation a little risky to enable because I notice sometimes it causes graphical issues in game, and even when it doesn't it adds to input latency by adding AI-generated frames in with the real ones. But I can't argue with the results of our RTX 5090 testing, which reveal that games like Cyberpunk 2077 can get massive framerate boosts when you enable Multi-Frame Generation. Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyberpunk 2077 settings RTX 5090 performance (frames per second) 4K Ultra (no DLSS) 57.32 4K Ultra (DLSS 3.5 frame generation) 97.6 4K Ultra (DLSS 4 multi-frame generation 223.01

Not much longer now... (Image credit: Future) We're just 30 minutes away from RTX 5070 Ti GPUs becoming available to buy! Kick off is at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT, so be sure to pick the model you're after, create an account and pre-save your payment details, stay alert by cliking any "notify me" options and refresh the page a couple of minutes before it goes live often. It doesn't hurt to spread your chances, either. If these GPUs are hard to get, try multiple retailers at once until you've secured your graphics card. Hopefully, they'll stick to that $749 price sticker.

Looks like you'll be paying a minimum of £799 for RTX 5070 Ti in UK (Image credit: Currys) Currys just updated its pricing to reflect how much you'll actually paying for the GPUs in the UK. And spoiler alert: there will be a premium atop the £729 RRP. The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti is coming from Palit and costs £799, and prices are going up to an eye watering £999 for the Gigabyte Aorus Master. Personally, the absolute maximum I'd pay for a 5070 Ti would be £799, so if you miss out on this one, I'd recommend waiting because you're really starting to eat into that price-to-performance ratio by that point. Other retailers, we're not sure about yet. Fingers crossed we can find cheaper than this!