Where to buy RTX 5070 Ti — live updates and stock checker
Here's where to get Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti!
Today's the day! After a huge sell-out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti is set to go on sale today at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT.
As you already may have guessed from the fact that the pricier GPUs sold out in minutes, the $749 (£729) RTX 5070 Ti is going to be very highly in demand. More so given the fact that its pricing and specs seem to make it an ultimate value for money combo breaker to get into 4K gaming.
And based on my time testing these GPUs, is it really any wonder why they're so popular? DLSS 4 is a breakthrough in enabling 4K 240 FPS gaming — thanks to multi-frame gen and a whole bunch of neural rendering technologies.
So I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up a 5070 Ti when and where they're available, so we're updating this live blog with stock info as we find it!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.
So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- EE: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Currys: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Scan: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- CCL: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Pricing is slightly above RRP — starting at £799.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, stock will be available on the big A.
Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
While every other GPU on Scan is available for pre-order, there is the overclocked RTX 5070 Ti from MSI available for delivery tomorrow.
Stock is still available at the following retailers
Everyone else seems to be waiting, but the early bird is getting the worm at these shops.
USA
UK
eBuyer has the £729 MSI RTX 5070 Ti Ventus available for sale! You can't see the pre-order button on the product page. But on the search page you can add it to your basket!
Two more cards available at Best Buy.
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC: $899
Scan UK has its stock available to order! If you're willing to wait for April, you can pick up the cheapest one from Zotac for £789. If you want it sooner, the Overclocked Gigabyte card is up for £959.
It's looking as if other retailers are waiting for the first rush to die down before launching their stock...stand by
If you wanted one of Overclockers pretty pre-built PCs, the Gaming X2 Inspiration (seriously sexy) is available for £2999. Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 48GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD
CCL has made its RTX 5070 Ti stock available to buy. There is quite a price bump here though — minimum £949, but you do get overclocked versions of the card for it
RTX 5070 Ti pre-builds are available on B&H. The price is steep at $3,199, but given they're Corsair PCs, you're getting a lot for your money
BREAKING: Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is official on-sale
Time to flex those clicking fingers. The RTX 5070 Ti is now available to buy!
One thing we did see during the RTX 5090 and 5080 chaos is that in the masses of people flocking to buy one, websites will fail to load with the sheer amount of people. So I’ll keep on top of whenever websites are working with stock and keep you posted live, so stick with me here.
In the meantime, try all these links and good luck!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.
So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- EE: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Currys: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Scan: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- CCL: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Pricing is slightly above RRP — starting at £799.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, stock will be available on the big A.
Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
T-minus 10 minutes...
Are you nervous? I'm getting nervous too. Stock is usually in small numbers and the websites do fail to load often. I'll keep sending you to pages that work when things do get going, so keep it locked on here and don't forget the top tips!
Tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before
The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a GPU. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict, then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot.
If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen GPU a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart."
Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details
All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before.
Whether it's Newegg, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.
Is Multi-Frame Generation in DLSS 4 as good as the hype?
DLSS 4 is Nvidia's latest batch of upscaling tech, and while Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-seris and even 30-series cards are getting updated to support it, there's a DLSS 4 feature that's only supported on the new 50-series cards: Multi-Frame Generation.
This is an advanced version DLSS's existing Frame Generation tech, and it generates 3x as many AI-generated frames as Frame Generation does now. That means that when it's operating at peak efficiency, you're seeing 3 AI-generated frames for every single "real" frame your PC generates.
Personally I find Frame Generation a little risky to enable because I notice sometimes it causes graphical issues in game, and even when it doesn't it adds to input latency by adding AI-generated frames in with the real ones. But I can't argue with the results of our RTX 5090 testing, which reveal that games like Cyberpunk 2077 can get massive framerate boosts when you enable Multi-Frame Generation.
Cyberpunk 2077 settings
RTX 5090 performance (frames per second)
4K Ultra (no DLSS)
57.32
4K Ultra (DLSS 3.5 frame generation)
97.6
4K Ultra (DLSS 4 multi-frame generation
223.01
Not much longer now...
We're just 30 minutes away from RTX 5070 Ti GPUs becoming available to buy! Kick off is at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT, so be sure to pick the model you're after, create an account and pre-save your payment details, stay alert by cliking any "notify me" options and refresh the page a couple of minutes before it goes live often.
It doesn't hurt to spread your chances, either. If these GPUs are hard to get, try multiple retailers at once until you've secured your graphics card. Hopefully, they'll stick to that $749 price sticker.
Looks like you'll be paying a minimum of £799 for RTX 5070 Ti in UK
Currys just updated its pricing to reflect how much you'll actually paying for the GPUs in the UK. And spoiler alert: there will be a premium atop the £729 RRP.
The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti is coming from Palit and costs £799, and prices are going up to an eye watering £999 for the Gigabyte Aorus Master.
Personally, the absolute maximum I'd pay for a 5070 Ti would be £799, so if you miss out on this one, I'd recommend waiting because you're really starting to eat into that price-to-performance ratio by that point.
Other retailers, we're not sure about yet. Fingers crossed we can find cheaper than this!
Price check — there will be a $749 RTX 5070 Ti available to buy!
We've been anxiously waiting to find out whether the RTX 5070 Ti cards will be way more expensive than the $749 MSRP at launch! And the truth is while there are a lot of GPUs going for $800/$900, there is luckily a couple options keeping to that lowest cost.
One such example at Best Buy is the Asus Prime GPU. This will sell out fast, so don't forget the steps to secure one that I told you in earlier posts.
One hour to go...
Happy RTX 5070 Ti Day! To kick off, I'm going to take a look around retailers and ask the key question: how much more expensive than MSRP will these GPUs be?
I've got fingers crossed that we've got at least a couple options sticking at that $749 cost. But stick around and we'll find out. Alongside this, I'll be sharing my top tips to make sure you secure one today at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.
So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- EE: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Currys: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Scan: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- CCL: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Ignore the 10-grand price tags — these are just filler for the product page.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
This is the best RPG I've played since Baldur's Gate 3 — here's why
We tested Nvidia’s RTX 5090 desktop GPU — gaming performance gains are HUGE