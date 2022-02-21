Live
Presidents Day sales live blog — the best deals right now
The best President Day sales live right now
By Rory Mellon , Louis Ramirez published
President Day sales have officially landed. We've seen plenty of early savings over the past few weeks, but now that the first major retail holiday of the year has arrived the discounts are reaching their peak.
There are massive offers available at just about every major retailer, but some of our favorite deals right now come courtesy of Amazon. Any discounts on MacBooks is worth shouting about and right now the online retailer is taking $200 off the MacBook Pro 14-inch and $200 off the MacBook Pro 16-inch. These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these configurations.
These fantastic discounts barely scratch the surface of what President Day sales have to offer. From mattresses to kitchen appliances, there are epic savings across every product category. Whatever you’re looking to buy right now, there is almost certainly a perfect deal for you.
Of course, with so many deals and discounts available, sorting through them all can be a major pain. That's why we’re here to make uncovering the best President Day sales easier than ever. We’re rounding up all the best deals we spot throughout the day down below.
Best President Day sales now
- TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon
- Nectar Mattress: save $499 + free $399 sleep bundle @ Nectar
- iPhone 13: up to $800 off iPhone 13 @ AT&T
- Panasonic Countertop Microwave: was $513 now $167 @ Walmart
Shop all Presidents Day sales
- Adidas: tees, hoodies, workout clothes from $9 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $300 off + gaming laptops from $860
- Amazon: save on 4K TVs, NordicTrack, Apple devices, more
- Best Buy: save on Chromebooks, air fryers, treadmills, and more
- Chewy: free $20 credit with $100 gift card
- Competitive Cyclist: up to 50% off winter apparel and gear
- Crutchfield: up to $500 off select soundbars
- Dell: laptop sales from $244
- Dyson: $100 off select vacuums @ Dyson
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $119 @ Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off DeWalt, Milwaukee, more
- HP: 61% off laptops from $209
- Nectar: $399 off mattresses+ free $399 gift @ Nectar
- Newegg: up to 55% off gaming laptops and accessories
- Overstock: February clearance sale 70% off
- REI: up to 40% off jackets, base layers, wool clothing and more
- Samsung: up to $1,300 off 4K QLED TVs, appliances, more
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off 5G phones with trade-in
- Walmart: 50% off toys, apparel, and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off desks, coffee tables, more
Over the past few weeks, Dell has seriously impressed us with some sizable savings on Alienware gaming laptops. The good news is one of the retailer's best early Presidents Day discounts from last week is still running today.
Right now, you can get an Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,028 at Dell. That’s a massive $621 off its regular retail price of $1,649. Make sure to use coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout to get the full discount.
This deal is one of the best ways to get hold of a highly-coveted Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card. Alongside a powerful RTX 3060, the laptop also sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 8GB of RAM. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is also pretty slick, and the 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate.
Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,028 @ Dell
Presidents Day sales don’t just offer the opportunity to score money off 4K TVs and video game consoles, the annual retail holiday is also a great time to get those necessary home essentials for less.
That’s where this President Day deal at Walmart comes in, because right now you can get a Panasonic Countertop Microwave for $167 at Walmart. This deal takes a massive $346 off the regular price of this kitchen appliance. This is easily one of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in the Presidents Day sales so far.
This microwave is equipped with one-touch sensor cooking, as well as 14 different presets for various types of cooking. There’s even a specific preset for making popcorn! Plus, it offers a sleek design with a modern flat button panel and a stylish blue light display.
Panasonic Countertop Microwave: was $513 now $167 @ Walmart
Actually finding an Xbox Series S in stock isn't always the easiest task, so securing the console while also saving money is a real achievement. For Presidents Day, Amazon has not only restocked the console, but has also reduced the price.
Right now, the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle is $299 at Amazon. That's a healthy $18 off its usual price. It's certainty not the biggest discount we'll see this Presidents Day, but this is an excellent gaming package and at a fantastic price.
Alongside the small but powerful next-gen console, in this bundle you get 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League Credits. You can spend this in-game currency on cosmetic items in these hugely popular online game (don't worry, both are free to download).
Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: was $317 now $299 @ Amazon
Welcome to our President Day sales live blog! Here we’ll be rounding up all the best deals and savings throughout Presidents Day. Let’s start with a cheap TV deal. After all, savings on 4K TVs are always some of the most popular during any major retail holiday.
If you’re looking for a big screen without the big price, then Best Buy has a Presidents Day deal for you. Right now, you can get this TCL 70-inch 4K Android TV for $599. That’s $230 off its regular retail price of $829. With this model you’re getting a massive TV that is also extremely feature rich.
Not only does it deliver stunning Ultra HD images, but it also sports a built-in Chromecast, HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant features and a voice remote. Plus, as it’s an Android TV you’ll have easy access to the best streaming services around.
TCL 70" 4K Android TV: was $829 now $599 @ Best Buy
