Phantom V Fold is one impressive foldable that’s $700 less than Galaxy Z Fold 4

The best foldable phones are exciting, but they’ve still incredibly expensive. Particularly if you want something with a big screen, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the foldable space is heating up, and that should force prices to drop. Much like they have for the $1,099 Phantom V Fold — which was unveiled at MWC 2023.

Don’t get me wrong, that price tag doesn’t make this phone cheap by any means. But it is still $700 cheaper than the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for that money you get an even bigger display, with the same fold-out book design as Samsung’s flagship foldable.

Introducing #PHANTOMVFold. Go #BeyondTheExtraordinary and unfold endless possibilities. #TECNO #MWC23 #TECNOxMWC23 pic.twitter.com/MaQUoNe0LRFebruary 28, 2023 See more

There’s a 7.85-inch internal display with 2296 x 2000 resolution, both of which are slightly higher than the Galaxy Fold 4’s 7.6-inch 2175 x 1812 screen. The outer screen is a 5642-inch 2550 x 1080 panel, and both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside the Phantom V Fold is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ chip, the same as the Oppo Find N2 Flip, alongside 12GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The hinge uses a style designed to reduce the display crease, with Tecno claiming it will be durable for up to 200,000 folds.

(Image credit: Phantom)

The main camera on the Phantom V Fold features a 50MP main lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide angle shooter. The inner display offers a 16MP camera, while the outer display bumps up to 32MP. Both those selfie cameras use a hole punch design rather than an under-display sensor.

Sadly, the Phantom V Fold lacks wireless charging capabilities, and doesn’t support a stylus — two things you’d get if you went with Samsung. There’s also no 1TB storage option.

(Image credit: Phantom )

I’d say that paying considerably more money for those features isn’t a decision anyone can make for you, but you may not get the chance. Phantom hasn’t confirmed wider availability yet, meaning this may not go on sale in the U.S. The company says the Phantom V Fold will go on sale in India, and it’s likely that it’ll launch in the various African and Latin American countries where parent company Tecno Mobile already has a presence.

But, despite being one of a string of foldable devices you can’t actually buy, the Phantom V Fold shows that foldables don’t necessarily have to be as expensive as they have been. They’re still a long way from being affordable, but the more these devices launch outside of China, the lower those price tags should fall.

Here’s hoping this happens sooner rather than later. Especially if those devices come packing specs like the Phantom V Fold.

More from Tom's Guide