Lions vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 online

The Lions vs Buccaneers live stream is a matchup of not only two first place teams but of two quarterbacks who are going through a resurgence at the same time. Both Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield were discarded by the teams that drafted them number one overall in recent years and both have found a new groove with their current teams. Now they square off in this Week 6 NFL live stream !

Lions vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Lions vs Buccaneers live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 15.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST ( Monday Oct. 16)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

Goff has helped the Lions transfer the momentum of last year’s strong finish into this season. Detroit now stands at 4-1 and riding a three-game winning streak. In each of those three wins, they outscored their opponent by at least two touchdowns including last week’s 42-24 stomping of the Panthers. In the win, Goff threw for 236 yards on 20-of-38 passing with three touchdowns. So far this season, the now 28-year-old signal-caller has looked a lot more like the guy the Rams took with the number one overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, before trading him to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. Goff has posted a career-high 104.4 passer rating this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

One of the keys to Detroit's success this season has been their versatility. No matter who goes down with an injury, someone else steps up. Number one wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown misses a game with an abdominal injury and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta steps up and makes two touchdown grabs. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs suffers a hamstring injury and David Montgomery rattles off back-to-back 100-yard games. It’s that kind of depth and skill that has the Lions scoring the fourth most points per game in the NFL (29.3).

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are coming off their bye week and looking to pick up right where they left off. They beat up the Saints in Week 4, 26-9 to improve to 3-1 on the year. Mayfield has helped lead the charge in the early goings of the season as he is on pace for a 30-touchdown, 8-interception, 101.5 passer rating season. All three would be career bests for the former Browns’ number one overall pick in 2018.

On defense, the Bucs have allowed the eighth fewest points in per game in the NFL. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has three-and-a-half sacks this year with three tackles for loss to lead the unit.

Currently, DraftKings has the Lions as 3-point road favorites against the Buccaneers. The over/under is 42.

How to watch Lions vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

Lions vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Lions vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Lions vs Buccaneers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Lions vs Buccaneers.

Lions vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Lions vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Lions vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Lions vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Lions vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Cardinals is available on TSN1, TSN4, and RDS (French language broadcast).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Lions vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Lions vs Buccaneers NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Lions vs Buccaneers NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.