LG Smart Cam transforms your LG TV into a home fitness tool and more

LG TVs are some of the best TVs on the market thanks to their excellent picture quality and impressive performance. However, the company's webOS smart TV user interface is an underrated reason why to get an LG TV . Now though, LG is releasing an accessory for your LG TV that supercharges what webOS can do.

Starting today, LG is globally launching its LG Smart Cam accessory. This is a Full HD webcam that integrates with any LG smart TV running webOS 22 or 23. The camera has two built-in microphones, so of course you can use it for video calling, but the Smart Cam integrates with a whole range of webOS apps.

In fact, the best use case for the Smart Cam might not even be turning your LG TV into a video chat machine. While Zooming with friends and family has definitely become a more common occurrence over the past few years, the biggest selling point to me is that the Smart Cam can transform your LG TV into a home fitness tool.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

LG says that the Smart Cam will work with Exercite, “a home fitness app that utilizes advanced AI motion- and exercise-recognition algorithms” to allow you to work out at home with the Smart Cam. Exercite also gives you access to body movement tracking to improve your technique.

Exercite isn’t LG’s only fitness feature that will be available for you to use with the Smart Cam either. FlexIt for webOS also works with the Smart Cam and offers personalized fitness programs and even gives you access to one-on-one sessions with fitness experts. By combining the two, you can truly replace the gym with your LG TV.

Other LG Smart Cam features

(Image credit: LG)

Aside from video calling and fitness features, there are a couple of other things that you can do with the LG Smart Cam. Fun Mirror is a new app that lets you take and share selfies, transforming your LG TV into your own personal photo booth. And 1M HomeDance is a personal dance tutoring app that allows you to learn some new moves while having fun.

For those who are privacy-minded, don’t worry. The LG Smart Cam comes with a built-in cover that allows you to block the camera when you don’t want to use it. And the magnetic connectors clip the camera to the top of your TV, making sure it’s not a distracting eyesore.

Loving the sound of the LG Smart Cam but don’t have an LG TV? The LG C2 OLED TV is still the best TV we’ve ever tested and it’s compatible with the LG Smart Cam thanks to webOS 22.