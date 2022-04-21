Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream is not the most crucial game in the Premier League this weekend, but it's important for local pride — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream date, time, channels The Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Saturday, April 23.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on CNBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

Leicester are safely ensconced in mid-table, without any realistic hope of taking seventh spot and a European place but also well clear of relegation danger. They'll be more focused on their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg with Roma on Thursday, and may well rest players here.

Aston Villa aren't guaranteed Premier League football next year, but they sit 12 points clear of third bottom and are almost certainly safe too. But manager Steven Gerrard will want to arrest a slump that has seen them lose four successive games all the same.

There's Midlands pride at stake here — but who will win? Find out by watching the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream on CNBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. CNBC can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including CNBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CNBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

Leicester vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leicester vs Aston Villa) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.