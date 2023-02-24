Leeds vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

With both teams appointing new managers and desperate for points, Leeds vs Southampton pits 19th against 20th. If either team were to lose this game, they could find themselves stranded at the bottom and struggling to find a way to avoid relegation.

Leeds vs Southampton live stream date, time, channels The Leeds vs Southampton live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 25.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

Despite their desperate situations, the two teams come into this match in different moods. Leeds have not won a league game since November and suffered a demoralizing defeat to a struggling Everton last time out. Southampton may be bottom of the table but there were bright signs in a shock 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the previous game, and having appointed interim coach Ruben Selles until the end of the season, fortunes may be about to change.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live stream anywhere

The Leeds vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Leeds vs Southampton live streams by country

How to watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Leeds vs Southampton kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds vs Southampton stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Leeds vs Southampton preview

It took over two weeks, but Leeds have at last appointed a successor to Jesse Marsch. Former Watford manager Javi Gracia is a surprise appointment who does at least know the Premier League but work permit issues look likely to keep him away from taking charge of this game. Whoever is in charge, the remit for this game is a simple one. Win. At home against the only side below them in the table, if Leeds cannot find a win here then they will be hard to come by. Goalscoring has not been a problem for Leeds, they rank in mid-table for goals scored, but with top scorer Rodrigo injured until April, they now need to shore things up at the back. Winger Luis Sinisterra and defender Pascal Struijk could return from injuries in time for this massive game.

Southampton looked lost under Nathan Jones but it took Ruben Selles, who was already a coach at the club, just one game to give the Saints hope. He spoke before the win over Chelsea of his belief he was ready to become a manager and the Southampton board have now given him his chance to put his money where his mouth is. Captain James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark freekick to win at Stamford Bridge, his 8th goal of the season, but top scorer Che Adams could return after missing the last game with an injury. A defeat at Elland road may however sour the feel-good mood that has returned to Southampton.

With any loser in a potentially catastrophic league position, the Leeds vs Southampton live stream will have huge ramifications on the Premier League table and the relegation battle this season.